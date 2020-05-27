Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare market is expected to reach $11,154.36 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 34.6% from 2018 to 2026.



Augmented reality (AR) technology refers to integrate digital information with the environment in real time, whereas virtual reality (VR) is representation of an artificial environment using cameras, sensors, and software. High adoption of these two technologies in healthcare sector is changing the way patients are diagnosed and treated. These technologies have revolutionized the healthcare industry with their adoption in virtual training of surgeons for difficult surgeries, 3D operating room simulations, phobia buster in mental health treatment, and chronic pain management. The virtual reality technology has also played a significant role in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy that enables to re-frame traumatic memories through certain eye movements.



Factors such as increasing penetration of connected devices in the healthcare sector, and growing need to reduce the healthcare costs are driving the market growth. Though, lack of expertise among medical practitioners in adopting new technologies is restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand in emerging markets, and growing usage in fitness management are the opportunities for the Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare market.



Based on application, the patient care management segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the rapid increase in the usage of use of AR and VR in therapies and rehabilitation. The rehabilitation includes brain injury, stroke, and physical therapy among other applications.



The key vendors mentioned are 3D Systems, Augmedix, CAE Healthcare, Firsthand Technology, Google, Medical Realities, Microsoft, Mindmaze, Oculus VR, Philips Healthcare, Psious, Siemens Healthineers, and VirtaMed.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market, By Process

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Diagnostics

5.3 Medical Training

5.4 Rehabilitation

5.5 Training Simulators



6 Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software



7 Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market, By Device Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market

7.3 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market



8 Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Academic Institutes

8.3 Fitness Management

8.4 Medical Training and Education

8.5 Patient Care Management

8.6 Pharmacy Management

8.7 Surgery



9 Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Government and Defense Institutions

9.3 Hospitals, Clinics, and Surgical Centers

9.4 Diagnostics Laboratories

9.5 Research Organizations and Pharma Companies



10 Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Strategic Benchmarking



12 Vendors Landscape

12.1 3D Systems

12.2 Augmedix

12.3 CAE Healthcare

12.4 Firsthand Technology

12.5 Google

12.6 Medical Realities

12.7 Microsoft

12.8 Mindmaze

12.9 Oculus VR

12.10 Philips Healthcare

12.11 Psious

12.12 Siemens Healthineers

12.13 VirtaMed



