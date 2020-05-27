New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global D-Amino Acids Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621748/?utm_source=GNW

7 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Pharmaceutical market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1.2 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Pharmaceutical segment will reach a market size of US$8.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the D-Amino Acids market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$15.9 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing D-Amino Acids market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, GoPro, Inc.; Infineon Technologies AG; Intel Corporation; Kula 3D Ltd.; LG Electronics; Matter and Form Inc.; Microsoft Corp.; pmdtechnologies GmbH; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sharp Corporation; Texas Instruments Inc.; Toshiba Corporation





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

D-Amino Acids: A Compound with Promising Applications Recent Market Activity Developing Regions - At the Forefront of Growth in D-Amino Acids Market Pharmaceuticals: D-Amino Acids Hold Edge as Essential Raw Material Rising Prominence of Artificial Amino Acids Augurs Well for Market Growth Global Competitor Market Shares D-Amino Acids Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Adisseo France S.A.S (France) Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan) AnaSpec, Inc. (USA) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) IRIS Biotech GmbH (Germany) LifeSpan Biosciences, Inc. (USA) Merck KGaA (Germany) Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Shanghai Hanhong Chemical Co., Ltd. (China) Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co., Ltd. (China) Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited (Japan) TCI America, Inc. (USA) Tocris Bioscience (UK) Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)

Aging World Population - A Major Growth Influencing Factor for D-Amino Acids Growing Importance of D-Amino Acids in Pharmaceutical Industry Peptide-based Drugs: A Promising Area for D-Amino Acids Growing Interest in Peptide Research Drives D-Amino Acids Market Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Challenged by Drug Development A Review of Select Research Studies on D-Amino Acids Research Finds Support for Potential Use of D-Amino Acids as Biomarkers for CKD D-Amino Acids and Small Molecule Inhibitors: Potential Role in Eliminating Infections Researchers Develop New Approach to Switch Chirality in Amino Acids Generating Stable D-Amino Acid Analogs Using Mirror Image Version of PDB Ajinomoto Develops Ajiphase and Corynex Amino Acid Synthesis Technologies Harvard University's Scientists Discover New Biofilm Disrupting Bacteria Study Reveals that D-Amino Acids Amass in EMCs Research Studies Suggest that Replacement of One L-Amino Acid with Analogous D-enantiomer Results in High Therapeutic Index ARCA: A Breakthrough Chiral Converting Agent for Amino Acids Commercial Development of ARCA Genetic Engineering and Advances in Research Enable DAAO Use in Multiple Arenas DL-Methionine: An Eco-Friendly Option for Animal Nutrition

