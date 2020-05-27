FREDERICTON, New Brunswick , May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trius Investments Inc. (TSXV:TRU.H) (“Trius”) announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted an aggregate of 950,000 incentive stock options (“Options”) to its independent directors in accordance with Trius’ stock option plan. These Options have a five-year term and an exercise price of $0.105 each, and vest immediately. The Options, and any common shares of Trius that may be issued upon their exercise, are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of grant of the Options.



About Trius Investments Inc.

Trius is an investment issuer searching for new investments and/or business opportunities. Trius’ common shares trade on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TRU.H”.

Trius is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.

For further information, please contact:

Joel Freudman

President & Chief Executive Officer

Trius Investments Inc.

Phone: (647) 880-6414

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.