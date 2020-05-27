Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antimony Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Antimony market is expected to reach $3.10 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2018 to 2026.
Antimony is a chemical element and exists in equally metallic and non metallic forms. The metallic form is clear silver and fragile material. Non metallic form of antimony is grey powder. Antimony is a steady element in dry air and is inert to acids and alkalis. Antimony expands on cooling and is a bad conductor of power and heat. Antimony is accessible generously in nature and moreover can be extracted from ores such as valentinite and stibnite. Elemental antimony is there in relatively little amount owing to elevated reactivity of antimony with sulfur, lead, silver and copper.
Factors such as increasing use in plastic additive application, mounting fire safety regulations and searching of newly discovered antimony reserves are driving the market growth. Though, huge cost of antimony is restraining the market. Recycling of antimony is the opportunity for the Antimony market.
Based on application, flame retardants segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period due to decreasing the dangerous effect of fire mishaps. Flame retardants discontinue the fire by interacting by means of the fire cycle in the gaseous phase and end the chemical chain reaction. Antimony trioxide frequently works in synergy with halogenated flame retardants. These flame retardants are used in flame retarding furniture, mattresses, fabrics, plastics, circuit boards, and wiring.
The key vendors mentioned are American Elements , AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, Amspec Chemical Corporation, Atomized Products Group, Inc, Belmont Metals, Cambrian Mining PLC, Campine , Consolidated Murchison Mine, Geopromining, Ltd , Hsikwangshan Twinkling Star Co. Ltd, Huachang Antimony Industry, Hubei Yongcheng Antimony Industry Co. Ltd, Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co., Ltd, Korea Zinc , Lambert Metals International Limited, Lanxess, Mandalay Resources Ltd , Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd, Nyacol Nano Technologies, Inc, Recyclex, Suzuhiro Chemical Co., Ltd, Tri-Star Resources PLC , Umicore, United States Antimony Corporation and Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co., Ltd. .
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Antimony Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Metal Ingot
5.3 Trioxides
5.4 Alloys
5.5 Antimony Pentoxide
6 Global Antimony Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Semiconductors
6.3 Enamels
6.4 Rubber
6.5 Pigments
6.6 Glass
6.7 Ammunitions
6.8 Battery
6.9 Flame Proof Materials
6.10 Flame Retardant
6.11 Lead Acid Batteries
6.12 Glass & Ceramics
6.13 Alloy Strengthening Agent
6.14 Fiberglass Composites
6.15 Plastic Additives
7 Global Antimony Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aerospace & Defense
7.3 Automotive
7.4 Chemical
7.5 Construction
7.6 Cosmetics
7.7 Electrical & Electronics
7.8 Food & Beverage
7.9 Paints
7.10 Textile
7.11 Transportation
8 Global Antimony Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
9 Strategic Benchmarking
10 Vendors Landscape
