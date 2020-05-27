Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antimony Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Antimony market is expected to reach $3.10 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2018 to 2026.



Antimony is a chemical element and exists in equally metallic and non metallic forms. The metallic form is clear silver and fragile material. Non metallic form of antimony is grey powder. Antimony is a steady element in dry air and is inert to acids and alkalis. Antimony expands on cooling and is a bad conductor of power and heat. Antimony is accessible generously in nature and moreover can be extracted from ores such as valentinite and stibnite. Elemental antimony is there in relatively little amount owing to elevated reactivity of antimony with sulfur, lead, silver and copper.



Factors such as increasing use in plastic additive application, mounting fire safety regulations and searching of newly discovered antimony reserves are driving the market growth. Though, huge cost of antimony is restraining the market. Recycling of antimony is the opportunity for the Antimony market.



Based on application, flame retardants segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period due to decreasing the dangerous effect of fire mishaps. Flame retardants discontinue the fire by interacting by means of the fire cycle in the gaseous phase and end the chemical chain reaction. Antimony trioxide frequently works in synergy with halogenated flame retardants. These flame retardants are used in flame retarding furniture, mattresses, fabrics, plastics, circuit boards, and wiring.



The key vendors mentioned are American Elements , AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, Amspec Chemical Corporation, Atomized Products Group, Inc, Belmont Metals, Cambrian Mining PLC, Campine , Consolidated Murchison Mine, Geopromining, Ltd , Hsikwangshan Twinkling Star Co. Ltd, Huachang Antimony Industry, Hubei Yongcheng Antimony Industry Co. Ltd, Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co., Ltd, Korea Zinc , Lambert Metals International Limited, Lanxess, Mandalay Resources Ltd , Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd, Nyacol Nano Technologies, Inc, Recyclex, Suzuhiro Chemical Co., Ltd, Tri-Star Resources PLC , Umicore, United States Antimony Corporation and Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co., Ltd. .



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Antimony Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Metal Ingot

5.3 Trioxides

5.4 Alloys

5.5 Antimony Pentoxide



6 Global Antimony Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Semiconductors

6.3 Enamels

6.4 Rubber

6.5 Pigments

6.6 Glass

6.7 Ammunitions

6.8 Battery

6.9 Flame Proof Materials

6.10 Flame Retardant

6.11 Lead Acid Batteries

6.12 Glass & Ceramics

6.13 Alloy Strengthening Agent

6.14 Fiberglass Composites

6.15 Plastic Additives



7 Global Antimony Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aerospace & Defense

7.3 Automotive

7.4 Chemical

7.5 Construction

7.6 Cosmetics

7.7 Electrical & Electronics

7.8 Food & Beverage

7.9 Paints

7.10 Textile

7.11 Transportation



8 Global Antimony Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Strategic Benchmarking



10 Vendors Landscape

10.1 American Elements

10.2 AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

10.3 Amspec Chemical Corporation

10.4 Atomized Products Group, Inc

10.5 Belmont Metals

10.6 Cambrian Mining PLC

10.7 Campine

10.8 Consolidated Murchison Mine

10.9 Geopromining, Ltd

10.10 Hsikwangshan Twinkling Star Co. Ltd

10.11 Huachang Antimony Industry

10.12 Hubei Yongcheng Antimony Industry Co. Ltd

10.13 Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co., Ltd

10.14 Korea Zinc

10.15 Lambert Metals International Limited

10.16 Lanxess

10.17 Mandalay Resources Ltd

10.18 Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd

10.19 Nyacol Nano Technologies, Inc

10.20 Recyclex

10.21 Suzuhiro Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.22 Tri-Star Resources PLC

10.23 Umicore

10.24 United States Antimony Corporation

10.25 Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co., Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9lpzuj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900