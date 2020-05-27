ASHBURN, Va., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Identity Management Solutions, LLC (Telos ID), a leading provider of identity management and access solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that the Port of Seattle has contracted with Telos ID to provide Transportation Security Administration (TSA)-approved Designated Aviation Channeling (DAC) services for processing worker background checks at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

Telos ID’s DAC services improve data integrity, increase the efficiency of credentialing operations and reduce costs. DAC services enable submissions of workers’ biographic and biometric data to conduct background checks, including subscriptions to the FBI Rap Back program, for individuals working in secure areas of U.S. commercial airports. Telos ID has been supporting SEA with DAC services since 2016, and with recent selection to continue services, will do so for an additional ten years. SEA uses the DAC via integration with its identity management system (IdMS).

“The DAC services deployment at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is notable for its size and scope, specifically the integration with SEA’s IdMS, enabling efficient biographic, biometric, and Rap Back transmissions,” said Dawn E. Lucini, vice president of aviation security, Telos ID. “With a large badge holder population, we have streamlined the TSA-required aviation worker background check process, while upholding the high security and customer service standards at SEA.”

As an encrypted, web-based solution, Telos ID’s DAC services meet TSA and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requirements for handling personally identifiable information and biometrics. Its modular design supports each airport’s and air carrier’s needs, and users can perform multiple functions on one platform.

“Telos ID has become the recognized leader in assuring the identities of aviation workers with advanced biometric and enrollment solutions,” said Lucini. “We are pleased to support the Port of Seattle and its world-class airport – the region’s gateway to the globe – in their efforts to provide excellence in credentialing and vetting services, all while reducing costs and providing superior customer care and flexibility.”

For more than two decades, Telos ID has provided mission-critical biometric, identity, and credentialing solutions and services supporting civil, homeland security, defense, law enforcement and commercial aviation customers. The company operates a global supply chain supporting biometric and identity-centric infrastructure deployed around the world. As cyber threats continue to target biometric devices and identity data, Telos ID delivers biometric and identity services and solutions that assure the integrity of every device, identity or biometric it manages. Telos ID is a subsidiary of Telos Corporation, a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions.

