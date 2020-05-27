BOWIE, Md., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, announced today the launch of InfectionWatch™, an infection surveillance and reporting solution that provides healthcare facilities with data-driven insights to empower real-time identification of infections demonstrating antibiotic resistance and virus outbreaks such as COVID-19. This reporting solution helps facilities meet regulatory compliance requirements and empowers them to improve quality outcomes with greater efficiency and confidence.



The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) requires all healthcare facilities and providers to effectively manage the identification, reporting, investigating and control of infectious and communicable diseases applicable to residents, staff, volunteers, visitors and others with access to facilities. The current COVID-19 pandemic has increased CMS’ regulatory compliance oversight with these requirements driving increased market demand for an analytically driven platform that ensures effective monitoring and regulatory compliance.

InfectionWatch™, a Module of the Inovalon ONE® Platform brought to market through the ABILITY provider network, leverages real-time EHR data and predictive analytics to enable seamless monitoring and tracking of infections, providing detailed evaluations of infection trends by category, type and culture organism, as well as predictive insights into patient-specific and infection-specific progressions and risk rates. Additional capabilities of the offering allow provider facilities to track the presence and prevalence of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs), community-acquired infections (CAIs), and “present on admission” infections to identify and recommend appropriate and timely prevention interventions. Leveraging this comprehensive analytical insight, facilities can track targeted infections, identify potential cases of antimicrobial resistance, monitor and report adverse events, and deploy more effective infection control measures.

“Given the heightened focus on infection prevalence, tracking, and treatment within the marketplace, we are excited to offer InfectionWatch™ to our provider network to help them improve both patient care and infection control,” said Bud Meadows, president and general manager of Inovalon’s provider business. “This new capability comes at an important time for our clients and we are pleased to be seeing strong market demand.”

About the Inovalon ONE® Platform

The Inovalon ONE® Platform is an integrated cloud-based platform of nearly 100 individual proprietary technology toolsets and deep data assets able to be rapidly configured to empower the operationalization of large-scale, data-driven healthcare initiatives. Each proprietary technology toolset, referred to as a Module, is informed by the data of billions of medical events within Inovalon’s proprietary datasets. Combinations of Modules are configured to empower highly differentiated solutions for client needs quickly and in a highly scalable fashion. The flexibility of the Platform’s modular design enables clients to integrate the Platform capabilities with their own internal capabilities or other third-party solutions. The Platform brings to the marketplace a highly extensible, national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem on a massive scale, aggregate and analyze data in petabyte volumes, arrive at sophisticated insights in real time, and drive meaningful impact wherever it is analytically identified best to intervene and intuitively visualize data and information to inform business strategy and execution.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of clients, including 24 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 19 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than 994,000 physicians, 558,000 clinical facilities, 315 million Americans, and 55 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com .

