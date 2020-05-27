Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dairy Products Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Dairy Products market is expected to reach $760.86 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2026. Dairy products are a necessary part of diets, have been witnessing wonderful demand in the market. As a number of manufacturers have been addressing the needs of the health-conscious populace worldwide, lactose-free, and cholesterol-free dairy products. Dairy products are consumed worldwide, with the exception of most of East and Southeast Asia and parts of central Africa.
Factors such as increasing population, rising demand for dairy products from developing countries and improvements in operational efficiency are driving the market growth. Though, increasing shares of value-added products (VADPs) in overall dairy products is restraining the market growth. Moreover, investments are flowing in for the supply side to capture business are the opportunities for the dairy products market.
Based on types, the ice cream segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to growing demand and rising usage rates in all levels of population. In addition, increased production in last two decades and significant improvements in all the unit operations of milk processing is further pouring the consumption of ice cream in many countries across the globe.
The key vendors mentioned are Amul, Bongrain, China Mengniu Dairy, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone, Dean Foods, Fonterra, Groupe Lactalis SA, Kraft Foods, Inc., Lactalis Group, Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd, Meiji Dairies Corporation, Nestl SA, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. and Unilever N.
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
