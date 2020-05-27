NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subtext , an innovative conversation platform that connects a wide array of creators with their audiences through text messaging, today announced it is partnering with Studio71 - the largest premium digital network - to power all text communication between Studio71, its network of creators and their fans.



Through the partnership, Subtext will be available to Studio71 and exclusively to its network of creators, giving them a high-touch channel to better connect with their biggest fans in a healthier and more intimate setting. With Subtext, Studio71 and its network will have the opportunity to create their own subscriber communities, share exclusive updates and financially support the work their fans love. As part of the partnership, both companies will be working together to create new tools and strategies to help creators communicate more directly with their fans.

Since launching in 2019, Subtext has scaled its ecosystem to power conversations that fans care about, free from the noise of social media. With over 50MM text messages sent and an average open rate of 90%, Subtext has established itself as a leading platform for economically sustainable conversations between journalists, thought leaders, professionals, and content creators; and their biggest fans.

“Studio71 has a tremendous network that understands the power of authentic connection and conversation. Today, their global network consists of 1,300 premium creator channels that drive over 11 billion monthly views with industry leading engagement rates,” said Mike Donoghue, CEO and Co-Founder of Subtext. “This partnership accelerates our ability to foster deep audience relationships. We’re redefining what is possible for brand partners and creators alike, using a channel that feels like an unfiltered conversation with a friend.”

“Subtext is reimagining how people connect and engage with each other online,” said Mike Flynn, CTO, Studio71. “By adding Subtext to our already impressive suite of solutions we’re able to foster deeper relationships with our talent.”

For more information on Subtext, and to host content or subscribe, please visit joinsubtext.com .

About Subtext

Subtext is a text communication platform that connects creators, entertainers, media companies, brands, political and thought leaders with their audiences - free from the chaos of social media and the clutter of email. Subtext clients include the USA Today Network, BuzzFeed News, Hearst, and McClatchy. Subtext is the fourth product spinout from the Alpha Group, a successful incubator for new technology and media properties inside Advance Local. Advance Local is a unit of Advance, whose portfolio of exceptional companies includes Condé Nast, Advance Local, Stage Entertainment, American City Business Journals, Leaders Group, Turnitin, 1010data, and Pop. For more information, visit joinsubtext.com .

About Studio71

Studio71, a Red Arrow Studios company, is a global leader in content creation and distribution across all platforms and formats. Our content reaches audiences at scale on major platforms with 300+ Million monthly views on Roku and connected TV, 11 Billion monthly YouTube views, 1 Billion views on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, and 20+ Million monthly podcast streams. Studio71 is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Berlin, New York, Toronto, London, Paris, and Milan.