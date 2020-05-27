NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub , the telehealth pioneer and first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, has joined Empire BlueCross BlueShield’s (Empire) newly established program, Ortho@Home, a teledentistry orthodontia program designed to provide consumers with convenient, affordable and remote orthodontic care. SmileDirectClub is offering remote dental care and clear aligner therapy to users on Empire Dental Prime and Complete networks.



In joining Ortho@Home, SmileDirectClub will extend the convenience and affordability of its platform to Empire members while creating new opportunities for the dentists and orthodontists in its affiliated network to treat their members with remote orthodontic care on an in-network basis.

“We are thrilled to join Empire’s Ortho@Home program, allowing its members to now access our clear aligner therapy with in-network coverage, providing for an even more cost-effective way to achieve a straighter smile,” said SmileDirectClub Chief Executive Officer David Katzman. “Now more than ever we see the demand for our telehealth platform as we maximize convenience and allow consumers to safely access dental care while minimizing exposure to others. We are proud to join this program and ensure consumers have the choice to access premium oral care solutions safely and remotely.”

“Empire is committed to providing our members with more convenient and affordable care options,” said Scott Towers, President, Dental and Vision Business at Empire. “Our partnership with SmileDirectClub is an example of how we are improving member access to quality dental care and meeting the growing demand for remote. Through our Ortho@Home program we will reduce the amount of time members must spend away from work and their families, freeing up their schedules and reducing healthcare costs.”

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, serving over one million customers around the world and operating more than 300 SmileShops. SmileDirectClub’s clear aligner therapy is prescribed and overseen by its network of hundreds of dentists or orthodontists licensed to practice in the state where the member resides. In January 2020, the Company expanded its offerings, introducing a complete oral care system, including LED teeth whitening, electric toothbrushes, toothpastes and more, offered exclusively at Walmart locations in the United States and online at SmileDirectClub.com.

For more information, visit www.empireblue.com and select “Find a Doctor.” Empire members can also visit the company’s Sydney Health mobile app and/or www.SmileDirectClub.com.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to our affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to affordable and convenient care, unleashing the power of a person’s smile to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Hong Kong.