Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noisecom , a Wireless Telecom Group Company (NYSE American: WTT ), announced the launch of the new RFX7000B programmable noise generator , a unique, compact form factor solution for automated testing environments and densely populated rackmount systems, which leverages the technology developed for the popular UFX7000A benchtop instrument. The new noise generator delivers value to test engineers and system integrators by providing performance, capabilities, and customizations previously available only in larger form factor benchtop products. The RFX7000B saves valuable space in complex rackmount systems found in semiconductor test environments, radar systems, and satellite ground stations.



“The RFX7000B is a direct result of the Noisecom commitment to customer-driven, highly customizable noise sources that deliver unique, application-specific solutions to the most challenging RF design and test problems. Our customers came to us looking for the superior performance and flexibility they expect from Noisecom but with unique, space-constrained system limitations, which we met by packaging our components in the new, slim RFX7000B platform,” says Dr. Lee McMillan, VP of Engineering and Manufacturing.

Designed for engineers and designers who need to create complex custom noise signals for advanced test systems in a tight rack mount environment, the RFX7000B provides noise generation capabilities up to 40 GHz in a compact 1U high form factor. The compact 1U form factor is ideal for rack-mounted production and automated testing environments or integrated systems used in satellite communications, radar, and signal and millimeter wave product testing. The RFX7000B comes standard with a signal combiner and an attenuated signal path with a dynamic range of 127 dB in 0.1 dB steps, which allows independent control of the noise and signal paths to vary the signal-to-noise ratio during bit error rate testing. The instrument is controllable through standard LAN or USB rear panel connections and is available in a series of standard configurations that can be modified to support specific customer requirements.

For more information, visit https://www.noisecom.com/ .

- END -

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton , CommAgility , Holzworth , Microlab , and Noisecom , is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.



Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is www.wtcom.com . Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

