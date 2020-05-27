GUANGZHOU, China, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced the Company will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 as a fully virtual event. The Investor Day is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time (8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) and conclude at approximately 9:00 p.m. Beijing time.



The online event will feature presentations by LIZHI’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Marco Lai, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Ning Ding, Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Catherine Chen, and Director of Finance, Ms. Chengfang Lu, including a discussion of LIZHI’s business strategy, market trends, growth drivers and a summary of the Company’s operations and financial results.

For those interested in joining this event, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at ir@lizhi.fm or lizhi@tpg-ir.com to pre-register or submit your pre-registration via the Information Request online form on LIZHI’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.lizhi.fm/shareholder-services/document-request. Once registered, attendees will receive a confirmation email with the conference link and participant information to view a live stream of the event. Presentation materials from the event will be available online following the completion of the event at ir.lizhi.fm.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. is a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, with a mission to enable everyone to showcase vocal talent. The Company is aiming to bring people closer together through voices.

Since launching Lizhi app in 2013, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing community encouraging audio content creation and sharing. Now LIZHI is an audio wonderland offering a wide range of podcasts and audio entertainment products and features, including audio live streaming and various interactive audio products, empowering users to enjoy an immersive and diversified entertainment experience through audio.

LIZHI envisions a global audio community – a place where everyone can create, share and connect with each other through voices and across cultures.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

