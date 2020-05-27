Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 27.5.2020

SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: SUGGESTED CHANGE OF THE RULES OF THE FUND

On May 27, 2020, The Board of Directors of Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc has decided to change the rules of the Seligson & Co OMXH25 Exchange Traded Fund. The Fund Management Company will be given the right not to deliver fund units subscribed in a primary subscription if the corresponding creation unit has not been delivered to the Fund in its entirety. Approval for the change will be sought from the Financial Supervisory Authority.

Further information: Mari Rautanen, email: mari.rautanen@seligson.fi, phone: +358 (0)9 68178 224.



Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

Ari Kaaro

Managing Director

email: ari.kaaro@seligson.fi

phone: +358 (0)9 68178 217