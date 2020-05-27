NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today JOOR , the world’s industry-standard digital wholesale platform for fashion, beauty and home, announced that its platform will power the marquee upcoming summer fashion industry events, PREMIUM Berlin and London Fashion Week as well as upcoming fall fashion events.



“In the face of continued business disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw a great need to bring technology to revolutionize the market and to reimagine the trade show and fashion week model,” said Kristin Savilia, CEO of JOOR. “It is incredibly tragic that we find ourselves in these circumstances, but the fact remains that for all the hype about consumer-facing retail technology, the business-to-business side, including trade show enablement, has been largely ignored. JOOR is proud to help deliver digital solutions that will provide business continuity during these summer events and beyond.”

Introducing JOOR Passport

JOOR Passport is intended for the current market conditions of restricted travel as well as the post-pandemic era when physical events resume. It centralizes the trade show and fashion week experience by creating a one-stop-shop for users: one place to upload data, one website to visit, one app to download, and one comprehensive experience. By digitizing the interaction between brands and retailers, it enables a 365 day per year marketplace where retailers discover new styles and designers, and brands generate more connections.

For summer fashion events, brands can upload their seasonal lookbooks to unique profile pages and showcase their styles in virtual showrooms. Retailers participating in the show request access, and are then invited by each brand to shop its collection online. Those brands who have created images using JOOR’s exclusive partnership with ORB360 will be able to offer retailers 360 degree images that communicate every product detail for an enhanced shopping experience.

When physical events resume, JOOR will take an omni-channel approach. The Passport mobile app will allow brands and retailers to manage their connections and appointments and place orders at these events. Retailers will use the universal app for all shows. Data stored in the app is carried from one event to the next to make planning and reconnecting easier than ever before.

Strategic Partnerships

On the heels of a series of cancellations and scaled back events, JOOR is partnering with PREMIUM GROUP and the British Fashion Council to offer virtual PREMIUM GROUP Berlin and London Fashion Week for the summer, followed by additional global shows this fall. JOOR will create unique landing environments for each trade show for brands to showcase and retailers to shop collections.

"As PREMIUM GROUP, we already had digital components to our shows with our app, which was successfully integrated into JOOR last year. The next logical move for us was to consolidate all our digital tools with JOOR Passport in order to achieve a seamless experience for our customers both on and offline. Considering the current circumstances, this transformation became even more important. Digital is a huge opportunity for brands and buyers to remain capable and maintain international business.” said Anita Tillmann, Managing Partner, PREMIUM GROUP.

“It was incredibly important that we find a way at London Fashion Week to assist our brands, especially small and emerging ones, in this unusual time,” said Caroline Rush CBE, British Fashion Council Chief Executive. “The access JOOR is providing will allow our members to continue their business relationships so they are well prepared for the recovery, to which we all look forward.”

London Fashion Week will take place June 12-14, 2020. PREMIUM GROUP Berlin is scheduled for July.

About JOOR

JOOR is the world’s industry-standard wholesale platform for fashion, beauty and home, that transacts over $1.5Bn in GMV every month. More than 8,600 brands and over 200,000 curated retailers across 144 countries connect on the platform every day. With a commitment to fueling the advancement and growth of both brands and retailers, JOOR offers free and paid tiers: JOOR Lite and JOOR Pro. JOOR Lite offers basic functionality for brands and retailers, whereas JOOR Pro provides advanced capabilities for greater flexibility, visibility, performance and analytics. JOOR is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Paris, London, Milan, Madrid, Melbourne and Tokyo. For more information visit: JOOR.com.

