-- Expert Virologist and Biologist William Delaney, PhD joins as Chief Scientific Officer, Virology --

-- EVP and CSO of Virology Operations Richard Colonno, PhD to retire --

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome, today announced the appointment of William Delaney, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer, Virology, replacing Richard Colonno, PhD, who will retire and transition from this role on June 1, 2020. Dr. Colonno will continue to serve as a senior advisor to the company going forward, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer and President.

“We are excited to have Bill join Assembly as Rich retires from his executive role,” said John McHutchison, AO, MD, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Bill is one of our industry’s most respected biologists and virologists, and over the last two decades he has worked effectively to advance the field of viral hepatitis research. His broad experience spans all stages of drug development, leading teams that have contributed to several important and effective approved products for the treatment of patients with hepatitis B and hepatitis C. I look forward to partnering with Bill to advance and accelerate the important ongoing and future virology research activities we are doing, and plan to do, at Assembly.”

Dr. McHutchison continued, “On behalf of our entire team, I want to thank Rich for pioneering the science and early development of our portfolio, which today includes three novel, clinical-stage HBV core inhibitors, and the many critical contributions he has made at Assembly. Under his leadership, we have assembled a team of expert scientists which will continue to drive our progress in HBV. We wish Rich all the best in his retirement following an impressive and productive 40-year career in the antiviral field. As he now steps back from his day-to-day responsibilities, Rich will continue to work with me personally, and the company, as a trusted senior advisor.”

“Assembly has the broadest and most advanced pipeline of HBV core inhibitor candidates and a highly-regarded team of scientists and industry professionals,” said Dr. Delaney. “I look forward to advancing these exciting research programs and to collaborate across the organization in executing our important mission to deliver a potential finite duration therapy for patients with chronic hepatitis B infection.”

Dr. Delaney joins Assembly from Gilead where he served as Executive Director, Biology. During his 20-year career at the company, he headed the Viral Hepatitis & Herpes Discovery Biology Groups and served as the Research Therapeutic Area Head for HBV. He began his career as a Research Scientist, Clinical Virology at Gilead and later transitioned into Drug Discovery where he held positions of increasing responsibility. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to the development of several marketed products, including Hepsera®, Viread®, and Vemlidy® for HBV and Sovaldi®, Harvoni®, Epclusa®, and Vosevi® for HCV. He earned a BS in Biotechnology from the University of Delaware and a PhD in Cell and Molecular Biology from the Penn State College of Medicine. In addition, he was a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory (VIDRL), Department of Research & Molecular Development.

