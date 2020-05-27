WALTHAM, Mass., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, the leading provider of multi-petabyte data storage solutions, today announced new offerings that reduce storage infrastructure costs, mitigate the risks of technology failures and deficits, and add an extensible NVMe over Fabrics option. These offerings and functional enhancements will provide new and existing customers more flexibility in managing their high-end storage infrastructure while lowering the cost and risk associated with meeting enterprise service level objectives.
New Business Offerings
“Being in the Research and Oncology business, any downtime at all is detrimental to our business,” said Igal Janni, CIO of IFOM (FIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology). “Infinidat guaranteed us data availability and they have delivered – we’ve been running InfiniBox for two years and haven’t experienced a single second of downtime. We run our operations with confidence, knowing the data we need to meet business objectives and satisfy customer demands will always be available to us when we need it.”
New Software Features
Whether it’s offering new business programs for flexibility and reliability or adding new technical features to improve latency and performance, Infinidat remains steadfast in its commitment to meeting all storage needs for customers today, and whatever the future holds.
“As a service provider, every technology decision we make is focused on improving user experience,” said Marc Creviere, Principal Systems Engineer, US Signal Company. “Infinidat’s NVMe-oF strategy shows continued innovation that enables US Signal as well as our customers. This helps us maintain a shared vision for delivering high-performance software-defined data centers at scale, both for the present and as needs evolve.”
“Infinidat has made an important step towards maximizing the full performance potential of their InfiniBox array by further embracing a software-defined solution model,” said Sean Gilbride, CTO, Daymark Solutions, Inc. “NVMe/TCP enables a simplified network implementation for customers looking to deliver the best performance to the most latency sensitive workloads without requiring retrofitting their networks and hosts with specialized hardware.”
About Infinidat
Founded in 2011 by storage industry pioneer Moshe Yanai, Infinidat helps customers empower data-driven competitive advantage. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture, an evolution and revolution in data management design over 30 years in the making, solves the conflicting requirements of bigger, faster, less expensive storage. Infinidat technology simultaneously delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% data availability, and multi-petabyte capacity with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than incumbent storage technologies. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.
