TORONTO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (“Vox” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Royalty Sale and Purchase Agreement dated May 26, 2020 pursuant to which Vox will acquire a royalty on select tenements within RNC Minerals’ (“RNC”) Higginsville Gold Operations (the “Royalty”) for consideration of A$650,000 comprised of A$350,000 in cash and A$300,000 in stock (the “Transaction”). The seller will be issued 89,706 Vox shares for the A$300,000 stock portion of the consideration. This transaction represents one of the four royalty acquisition opportunities under exclusive letters of intent (“LOIs”) referenced in the Vox press release dated May 25, 2020.



The Royalty was created in 1992 and is a tonnage-based royalty with escalators for gold grade mined and the spot Australian dollar-denominated gold price. The base gold price set in the 1992 royalty agreement was A$435/ounce (A$14/gram) which compares favourably with the spot Australian dollar-denominated gold price of A$2,666/ounce (US$1,746/ounce and 0.655 AUD:USD as at May 25, 2020). The current effective royalty rate is A$0.73/gram gold per tonne of ore treated (as at May 25, 2020).

The Higginsville Gold Operations (“HGO”) are located in Western Australia near the town of Norseman and are owned and operated by RNC. Based on publicly available information, HGO was acquired by RNC in June-2019 for A$50 million and the 1.3Mtpa HGO Mill is currently processing gold ore from both HGO and the Beta Hunt Mine. The Royalty tenements cover 3,366 hectares located 4km to the southeast of the HGO Mill and include the following deposits with resource estimates under CIM standards: Paleochannels, Hidden Secret and Mousehollow.

Transaction Highlights

Adds a near-term producing gold royalty which is part of the 2020/2021 HGO mine plan

Provides exposure to high grade exploration results from 2019/2020 at Hidden Secret and Mousehollow, including visible gold intersections at Hidden Secret

Adds a strong TSX-V listed operating partner in RNC

Over 17,500 metres (330 holes) drilled at HGO since RNC acquired the operation in June-2019

45,000 – 50,000 metres expected to be drilled by RNC in Western Australia in 2020 (HGO and Beta Hunt)

Kyle Floyd, CEO of Vox stated: “Vox is excited to add this near-term producing gold royalty with considerable exploration upside to our growing portfolio. RNC is a well-respected operator with an impressive track record of brownfields exploration success, particularly at the Father’s Day Vein at Beta Hunt, which will enhance the exploration potential of the Dry Creek royalty. This acquisition is consistent with our strategy of acquiring producing and near-production royalties with a bias towards gold and Tier 1 jurisdictions such as Western Australia.”

Dry Creek Royalty-linked Historical Resources as at June 30, 2018 (1)

Deposit Cutoff Grade

(g/t)



Measured Indicated Inferred Paleochannels 1.00 - 1,474Kt @ 2.2g/t for

102Koz 208Kt @ 2.13g/t for

14Koz



Hidden Secret 0.70 - - 257Kt @ 2.30g/t for

19Koz



Mousehollow 1.00 - - 426Kt @ 1.60g/t for

22Koz





Notes to the Minerals Resources Table:

Source: RNC Minerals, Higginsville NI43-101 Report, 6 February 2020. RNC Minerals is treating the above mineral resource estimate as historical in nature as a qualified person has not done sufficient work on behalf of RNC to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource estimate. The Company is treating the estimate as historical as well as a qualified person has not done sufficient work on behalf of the Company to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource estimate. Hidden Secret and Mousehollow are aggregated as the ‘Greater Eundynie’ deposit in RNC’s 2020 Technical Report (information concerning the historical mineral resources referenced above on an individual deposit basis are broken down in Metals X Limited’s Resource Statement dated 30/06/2016 and restated by Westgold Resources Ltd as at 30/06/2018). Rounding may result in minor discrepancies in totals.

(1) For more information on the Higginsville Gold Operations, please visit RNC Minerals website at www.rncminerals.com.

Royalty Terms

The historical 1992 royalty agreement covers 10 tenements, of which 5 remain active in 2020. The Royalty rate is A$0.12 per gram of gold per dry metric tonne of royalty ore, which is defined as mineralised material mined from the applicable tenements which contains an average grade greater than 1 gram of gold per dry metric tonne and not classified as waste or low grade, and the royalty is adjusted monthly as follows:

Royalty rate per gram of gold = A$0.12 x (price of gold per gram at Perth Mint / A$14)

The current effective royalty rate is A$0.73/gram gold per tonne of ore treated (as at May 25, 2020). For example, for royalty ore mined at a grade of 2.0g/t the effective royalty rate would be A$1.46/tonne of ore treated.

The royalty area excludes the historical mined Challenger open pits down to a maximum depth 50m – 60m (“Agreed Reserve Area”), below which the royalty applies in full. The majority of the Paleochannels deposit is estimated by Vox management to be located below this Agreed Reserve Area.

Transaction Closing

Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur before the end of the quarter. Closing of the Transaction will occur following satisfaction of customary conditions including Vox, the seller, and the operator’s subsidiaries entering into an assignment agreement. Vox will use current cash on hand to fund the payment of the cash consideration for the Transaction.

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting Limited and a “Qualified Person” under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a growth and precious metals focused mining royalty and streaming company that was incorporated under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands as a Special Economic Zone Company on January 22, 2014. Vox holds a portfolio of 36 royalties and streaming assets and 1 royalty option. Vox’s interests span seven jurisdictions, including Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, Mexico, the United States and Madagascar. Vox has royalties and agreements to acquire royalties on producing mines in addition to royalties over several long-life, development-stage assets. Recognizing the upside potential of exploration success, Vox also acquires and holds a portfolio of royalties over exploration-stage assets. Vox has been the fastest growing royalty & streaming acquisition company since January-2019, announcing 12 separate royalty transactions. Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com

Technical and Third Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release relating to the Higginsville Gold Operations is based on information publicly disclosed by RNC based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the Higginsville Gold Operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from RNC is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by RNC may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox’s royalty interest. Vox’s royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production of a property.

