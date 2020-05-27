An expectant mom was thankful to receive an iPhone at no cost to her, and can now stay in touch with her Nurse-Family Partnership nurse as she prepares to give birth.

DENVER, COLO., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurse-Family Partnership ® (NFP) has partnered with Verizon and Action Technologies Group (ATG) to provide iPhones at no cost to over 2,800 moms in need since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After stay-at-home restrictions were put in place, local Nurse-Family Partnership nurses across the U.S. identified that a significant number of clients – first-time moms – did not have access to a smartphone and would no longer be able to communicate with their nurses during the pandemic.

To help NFP moms keep their critical connection with their nurses, the Nurse-Family Partnership National Service Office worked with Verizon and ATG and provided iPhones with data plans at no cost to moms in 39 states. The smartphones will continue to be distributed to NFP moms throughout the pandemic. This gift to moms represents more than $1 million in products and discounted services from Nurse-Family Partnership’s two largest corporate partners.

Nurse-Family Partnership nurses provide trusted support, advice and medical information to new moms throughout pregnancy until their child’s second birthday. After social distancing restrictions were put in place nationwide, Nurse-Family Partnership nurses rapidly shifted from providing in-home visits to communicating with their clients by phone or video conference. Nurses were already skilled at using telehealth technology and these visits have continued to be a lifeline for new moms needing support from their nurse throughout the pandemic. During this time of isolation, moms are asking for advice on what to do if they or their child gets sick, and how to access resources such as diapers and food banks as they face financial turmoil.

“No mom should lose her close connection to her nurse, especially during a national crisis,” said Frank Daidone, president and CEO of Nurse-Family Partnership. “We thank Verizon and ATG for their commitment to helping moms in poverty when they need it most. Keeping these critical connections with moms will improve the health and safety of some of the most vulnerable families in our communities.”

Verizon will provide iPhones for thousands of NFP moms at no cost to the moms. In addition, Verizon has supplied technical assistance and data plans, which made it easy for Nurse-Family Partnership to distribute the iPhones and plans for each mom. Donations from other organizations will also provide additional support to help moms stay connected throughout the pandemic.

“When you think of the needs of an expecting or first-time mom, the services and support of her Nurse-Family Partnership nurse act as a lifeline – especially in the midst of a pandemic,” said Andrés Irlando, senior vice president and president, Public Sector and Verizon Connect at Verizon. “We are proud to support the mission of the Nurse-Family Partnership by delivering connectivity and phones at no cost to the moms in their care.”

ATG – a Telecom and IT solutions company – has donated in-kind services valued at more than $100,000. This donation included iPhone programming, security and mail distribution, which put phones quickly into the hands of moms throughout the pandemic.

“At Action Technologies Group delivering innovative technology solutions with a ‘white glove’ experience is our top priority,” said Joel Guzmán, president of Action Technologies Group. “We are proud to partner with NFP and Verizon to provide NFP moms in need with a reliable ready to use connection.”

The iPhones are being distributed to moms with ready-to-use apps including Goal Mama, a digital goal-setting platform developed exclusively for Nurse-Family Partnership moms. This platform – created with partners, Hopelab and Ayogo – strengthens each mom’s connection to her nurse and supports her to achieve her goals. During the pandemic, it also provides easy to access information on COVID-19, child development and a dedicated place for moms to connect with other moms.

About Nurse-Family Partnership

Nurse-Family Partnership ® changes the future for the most vulnerable babies born into poverty by giving a first-time mom trusted support from her own personal nurse throughout the first 1,000 days, from pregnancy until her child’s second birthday. The program currently has over 38,000 families enrolled in 41 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and many Tribal communities. Nurse-Family Partnership is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Follow NFP on Twitter @NFP_nursefamily, Facebook at facebook.com/nursefamilypartnership and Instagram at www.instagram.com/nursefamilypartnership/.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Action Technologies Group

Action Technologies Group (ATG) is a Telecom and IT solutions company whose purpose is to treat every situation with a sense of urgency and provide quick, knowledgeable and dependable solutions.

