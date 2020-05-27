To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

 Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk

 

Telephone +45 7012 5300




 

 

27 May 2020


Company announcement number 41/2020

Result of auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 11F, 12F and 12G

Today, Realkredit Danmark has completed the auctions of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 11F, 12F and 12G for the refinancing of FlexKort®, RD Cibor6® and RD Euribor3® as of 1 July 2020.

The result of the auctions is set out in the appendix to this announcement.


The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

Attachments