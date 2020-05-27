CHICAGO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s never been a better time to surprise the ones you love and let them know “I’m thinking of you” from afar. To help make shopping for Father’s Day gifts easy, accessible, and delicious, America’s favorite food gift retailer, Hickory Farms , is unveiling its Father’s Day 2020 Gift Collection . The collection includes a variety of fun and mouth-watering gift ideas for dads that can be shipped directly to him with the click of your finger in the comfort of your home.



The Hickory Farms Father’s Day Collection includes premium gifts that consumers won’t find anywhere else, including a Father’s Day California Craft Beer Gift Basket , a 6 oz. Filets & Salt Block Gift Set , a Salami Bouquet, and much more. And knowing that many families are opting to stay close to home these days, Hickory Farms is also launching two brand new limited-edition stay at home gift sets including the Stay Safe Gift Box and Game Night Gift Set, which include favorite food items like Hickory Farms’ signature summer sausages and cheeses along with games for a fun night in and face masks to help keep Dad safe.

“While it has been a challenging time for everyone across the country, all of us at Hickory Farms are delighted that we can help share love and happiness for families when they aren’t able to spend time together,” said Diane Pearse, Hickory Farms CEO. “We hope our new Father’s Day and stay at home collections will bring families together and put a smile on Dad’s face.”

Father’s Day Gift Ideas from Hickory Farms

Father’s Day Gourmet Meat & Cheese Tower - If Dad's a serious snacker, he'll love digging into this towering collection of flavors! An assortment of Hickory Farms classics like Signature Beef Summer Sausage, and Smoked Cheddar Blend and Jalapeño Blend cheeses kick off this meat and cheese gift. Next is a box of bold flavors like Sweet & Smoky Turkey and Spicy Beef Summer Sausages, Horseradish Blend, and Farmhouse Cheddar. Then a selection of favorite mustards, and the tower is finished off with a delicious Spreadable Pepper Jack Cheese. The special Happy Father's Day tag helps celebrate Dad!

To check out the entire Father’s Day collection from Hickory Farms, visit: https://www.hickoryfarms.com/holiday/fathers-day/

* All alcohol gifts have shipping restrictions. The Father’s Day California Craft Beer Gift Basket can only ship to CA, DC, FL, MN. Private label wines (SunSol, Generosity Cellars, Aunar, and Contollo) are shippable to all but the following states: AK, AL, AR, DE, HI, KY, MS, RI, UT. Brand name wines and champagne are available to ship to CA, FL, MN, and DC. Find out more at www.hickoryfarms.com

ABOUT HICKORY FARMS, LLC

Since 1951, Hickory Farms LLC has been a leading retailer of food gifts and specialty foods available online, in catalogs, and in leading mass merchants, supermarkets, and 500+ seasonal retail shopping locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.HickoryFarms.com or join the conversation on Instagram ; Facebook ; Pinterest ; or Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Diana Davis

Hickory Farms

Email: Diana.Davis@hickoryfarms.com

Tel: 312.361.3469

Jeannie Evanchan

Praytell Agency

Email: jeannie@praytellagency.com

Tel: 317.385.5752

