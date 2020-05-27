NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

TORONTO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Metals Inc. (“Century Metals” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CMET). Further to the Company’s recent news releases concerning the Company’s proposed acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of all the issued and outstanding securities of Reyna Silver Corp. (“Reyna Silver”), the Company is pleased to advise that:

(i) the shareholders of Reyna Silver approved the Acquisition at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 19, 2020; and

(ii) the Company received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Acquisition on May 22, 2020.

The Company expects to be able to satisfy the TSXV’s conditions within the next 10 business days, and to resume trading shortly thereafter.

Further developments will be announced as they arise. Trading of the Company’s common shares will remain halted pending further filings with the TSXV.

