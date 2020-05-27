New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Costume Jewelry Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621734/?utm_source=GNW

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621734/?utm_source=GNW



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Costume Jewelry - A Lucrative Segment of Fashion Industry Recent Market Activity Market Outlook Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth A Snapshot on Market Characteristics Apparel Purchases Influence Choice of Costume Jewelry Seasonality and Demographics Promote Demand Ever Green Costume Jewelry Jewelry Market - An Overview Trade Statistics Global Competitor Market Shares Costume Jewelry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Avon Products, Inc. (UK) BaubleBar (USA) Buckley London (UK) Chanel SA (France) GIANNI VERSACE S.p.A (Italy) Giorgio Armani S.p.A (Italy) Gucci Group NV (Italy) Guess, Inc. (USA) Halcyon Days (UK) H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (Sweden) H. Stern S.A (Brazil) K&M Accessories (USA) LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (France) PANDORA A/S (Denmark) PRADA (Italy) Roman Research, Inc. (USA) Swarovski Group (Austria) Zara (Spain)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bold Jewelry - An Overriding Trend of Late Technology Brings About a Transformation of the Jewelry Industry Fashion Meets Functionality with Wearable Technology Select Fashionable Wearable Techs Augmented Reality Brings in a Revolution in Jewelry Shopping Luxury Brands Woo Customers with High-End Costume Jewelry Fashion Trends Dictate New Jewelry Designs Blending Metals And Materials - An ongoing Trend Self- Purchasing Spurs Lifestyle Brands to Offer Costume Jewelry 3D Printing Simplifies Jewelry Making Costume Jewelry Makers Turn to New Materials Favorable Demographic Trends Spur Market Opportunities Women - The Largest Consumer Base Rising Working Women Population Boosts Demand for High End Costume Jewelry Men Embrace Costume Jewelry Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment Growing Middle Class Population to Promote Market Expansion Improving Standards of Living in Developing Countries Consumer Spending and Economic Scenario Artificial Jewelry Raises Environmental/Health Concerns Heavy Metal Contamination Continues to Remain a Cause for Concern Channels of Distribution Branding Brick & Mortar Stores Continue to be a Major Draw for Costume Jewelry Sales Online Retailing Emerges Major Growth Driver for Fashion Accessories Market Ranking of Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision Increasing Penetration of Mobile Phones Drives M-Commerce

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 64

