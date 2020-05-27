SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that after last week’s successful demonstration of its IPAWS WATCH software, the Company is now included in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (“FEMA”) Integrated Public Alert and Warning System’s (“IPAWS”) OPEN platform developers list as an official software service provider.

The Company’s software demonstration during a FEMA open webinar included generating and delivering Common Alerting Protocol (“CAP”) test messages that were received and acknowledged by the IPAWS Lab. In May 2019, the Company successfully demonstrated its IPAWS hardware capabilities to emergency management officials. A solar-powered Genasys 360XT outdoor mass notification system located in San Diego received and broadcast audio test messages sent from the IPAWS Lab in Indian Head, MD in real time.

“Our software is fully WEA 3.0 compliant and the most feature-complete implementation of IPAWS in the industry,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “The Genasys unified public safety platform enables multi-channel software and hardware deliveries of IPAWS and other emergency alerts and notifications.”

IPAWS WATCH empowers public safety agencies to issue emergency alerts and warnings in multiple languages through FEMA’s IPAWS. Public safety alerts for severe weather, evacuation and shelter-in-place notifications, hazardous materials release, active shooter or other critical events, can be dispersed via IPAWS emergency alerting channels such as WEA, EAS, CAP and other modalities throughout an affected geographic area.

