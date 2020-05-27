SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that John Kollins, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Wednesday, June 3th, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 pm Eastern Time
|Webcast:
|Webcast Link
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.satsumarx.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the presentation ends and will be accessible for 90 days.
About Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
The format will include video & audio company presentations, interactive panels, and 1x1 meetings conducted via organized conference calls. This virtual gathering of over 400 public & private healthcare companies and 2,500 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs will address near- and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current mechanisms driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.
For further information, please visit: www.Jefferies.com/Conferences
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine, STS101. STS101 is a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE), which can be quickly and easily self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, nasal delivery device. In developing STS101, Satsuma has applied proprietary nasal drug delivery, dry-powder formulation, and engineered drug particle technologies to create a compact, simple-to-use, non-injectable DHE product that can be rapidly self-administered in a matter of seconds. The Company believes STS101 would, if approved, be an attractive migraine treatment option for many patients and may enable a larger number of people with migraine to realize the long-recognized therapeutic benefits of DHE therapy. STS101 has undergone extensive pre-clinical development, completed a Phase 1 clinical trial, and is currently in Phase 3 development.
Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.
For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com
