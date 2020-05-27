No. 9/2020

Copenhagen, 27 May 2020



In company announcement no. 8/2020 issued on May 27 2020 at 13.00 CEST regarding the Annual General Meeting reference was made to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This reference should not be included as no inside information was included in announcement no. 8/2020.

Lauritz.com Group A/S

Preben Lindgaard

CFO

For press enquiries, please contact: Susanne Sandsberg Klubien,

e-mail press@lauritz.com, tel. +45 2689 8737.

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB

Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier Stockholm

This statement was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14.30 CEST on 27 May 2020.