SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico Interactive, a global tech company that develops innovative virtual reality (VR) and enterprise solutions, today announces the availability of its highly anticipated headsets from the Pico Neo line – the Neo 2 and Neo 2 Eye, both of which deliver key VR solutions to the enterprise.



Both models were built with business in mind, featuring best-in-class 4K resolution, enterprise functionality, six degrees of freedom (6DoF) and spatial stereo speakers. The headsets feature the comfort and hygienic design of an all-PU facial interface, unique counterbalanced design for easy and extended wear, and have plenty of room for prescription glasses. Using the Qualcomm® Snapdragon 845™ Mobile Platform with Boundless XR, the Neo 2 allows content streaming from a VR Ready PC and select existing PC VR platforms.

“We believe the Neo 2 line is helping us achieve our goal to deliver the best standalone VR hardware with AAA enterprise service and options for business,” said Henry Zhou, CEO of Pico Interactive. “Our hardware is quickly becoming the preferred devices for leading companies in medical, training, marketing and location-based entertainment verticals. We’ve partnered with some great companies to not only help professionals in their day-to-day across a variety of industries but also in times of crisis.”

In partnership with Tobii – the world leader in eye-tracking – the Neo 2 Eye model improves daily enterprise operations and applications. The Neo 2 Eye adds eye tracking functionality to its base model, allowing businesses to gain a deeper understanding of customer behavior, enhance training efficiency, improve productivity and increase overall safety at work. Neo 2 Eye also includes dynamic foveated rendering powered by Tobii Spotlight Technology™, reducing shading load in some applications by up to 72%. This allows for a variety of benefits including increased framerate by up to 66%, improved graphics and battery performance.

“Over the last two years, we have seen Tobii eye tracking become a foundational technology that makes XR devices better and improves the user experience,” said Anand Srivatsa, Division CEO of Tobii Tech. “It is fantastic to partner closely with Pico on the extraordinary Neo 2 Eye and to enable enterprise and professional users to unlock greater operational efficiency, provide powerful user insights, enhancing training, simulation and product development capabilities.”

In addition to Tobii, Pico is also partnering with other top companies across the enterprise to provide a more immersive and engaging work environment, as it’s needed even more so now during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes Mozilla, who brings its Firefox Reality browser to all Pico headsets. Firefox Reality is the first browser built and designed for mixed reality to deliver an immersive browsing experience that provides users with the ease of use, control and privacy.

“Partnering with Pico allows Mozilla to share our Firefox Reality browser, which is built and designed specifically for mixed reality (including WebXR support), to deliver an immersive browsing experience,” says Andre Vrignaud, Mozilla's Head Of Mixed Reality Platform Strategy. “Our browser provides Pico’s business customers with the ease of use, control and privacy that is expected from Firefox.”

The Neo 2 is now available for purchase at $699 USD and the Neo 2 Eye for $899 USD. More information on both headsets are available at https://www.pico-interactive.com/us/neo2.html. As Pico focuses on enterprise, these headsets are sold direct to companies via a dedicated sales team spread across the globe, including offices in San Francisco and Barcelona.

For more information on Pico Interactive, visit www.pico-interactive.com.

About Pico Interactive

Pico Interactive focuses on innovative VR and AR solutions which enable businesses to create and experience the best in VR and Interactive Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI). With operations in the United States, Europe, China and Japan, Pico Interactive focuses on creating amazing VR platforms for any application and is built around the principle of “user first design.” To date, over 200 thousand Pico VR headsets have been sold worldwide across a variety of industries, including healthcare, education, marketing and training services. To learn more, visit www.pico-interactive.com.

