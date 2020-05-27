SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hat, the world’s leading producer of information security events, has revealed its Briefings lineup for the 2020 virtual conference and expo taking place August 1st - 6th. Today’s most influential information security professionals will share critical vulnerabilities and research that affect widely used Android devices, the upcoming U.S. presidential election, healthcare solutions and more.



The 2020 program features a robust lineup of Briefings. Highlights include:

View all abstracts for announced Briefings here: blackhat.com/us-20/briefings/schedule/index.html

In addition to technical Briefings, Black Hat’s virtual event will also feature nearly 80 Trainings, community and sponsored programming, a virtual Business Hall, Arsenal program, PWNIE Awards, CISO Summit, and networking opportunities. Registration ranges from a free Business Hall pass to $995 for an all-access Briefings pass.

For more information and to register for the virtual event, visit: blackhat.informatech.com/usa/2020

