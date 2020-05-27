DALLAS, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calyx ® , a leading provider of comprehensive mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions, brokers, mortgage bankers, wholesale and correspondent lenders, announced today a new, cloud-based origination platform, Zenly®, that can be purchased and operational in 15 minutes.

The product name is inspired by its ability to simplify and de-stress the complex origination process. Designed for savvy mortgage brokers who need simple origination software, Zenly is an easy-to-use, cloud-based system that efficiently handles all of the steps needed to complete a full mortgage application and deliver it, with the accompanying documentation, to a wholesale lender. Zenly also includes seamless loan submission to Fannie Mae’s Desktop Originator® (DO®) Through DO, sponsored mortgage brokers have access to the automated underwriting system, Desktop Underwriter® (DU®).

Using Zenly’s built-in, mobile-friendly borrower point-of-sale, an originator can import loan application data, pull credit, and automatically collect and verify borrower assets. The easy-to-use system enhances the borrower experience with a fast, interview-style loan application, mobile document upload capability and a borrower dashboard to see loan progress. The Administrator role has real-time visibility to easily manage multiple users.

“Zenly is designed for brokers who want simplicity, convenience and speed for their borrowers, themselves and their lender partners,” said Patrice Power, Marketing Director at Calyx. “Zenly cuts through the clutter to give originators the tools they need to originate and sell more loans faster, and at the end of the day, that’s the goal for everyone involved in the loan process.”

