NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of exiting stealth with $30 million in Series A funding from marquee investors and introducing a revolutionary, passwordless identity management solution, Beyond Identity today announced the formation of an all-star technical advisory board comprising the “Father of SSL,” the co-inventor of public-key cryptography (PKC), and CISOs from two of America’s most successful companies, Koch Industries and Aflac. Dr. Taher Elgamal, Professor Dr. Martin Hellman, Jarrod Benson, and Timothy L. Callahan, respectively, have teamed to provide technical oversight to the newly launched passwordless identity management pioneer and offer strategic guidance on product and technology development.
Founded by Silicon Valley icons Jim Clark and Tom (TJ) Jermoluk, Beyond Identity is backed by Koch Disruptive Technologies, LLC (KDT) and New Enterprise Associates (NEA), both of which are also early customers. The company’s innovative solution leverages and extends inventions from Dr. Hellman and Dr. Elgamal to eliminate passwords. Beyond Identity replaces passwords with trusted certificates, originally defined in PKC and ubiquitously deployed within TLS (formerly SSL). This proven, secure, and scalable approach enables Beyond Identity to eliminate passwords, reduce risk for organizations, remove friction for end users, and offer consumers a much more secure alternative to password managers.
“Passwords are the bane of everyone’s existence – from consumers to the largest enterprises,” said Jermoluk, Co-Founder and CEO of Beyond Identity. “And with a global virtual workforce more distributed than ever before, security and identity management have never been more critical. We are grateful for the invaluable contributions of an unprecedented team of advisers and look forward to further collaboration as we continue to evolve Beyond Identity.”
The Beyond Identity technical advisory board comprises:
Unlike other authentication methods and general security products, Beyond Identity increases both usability and security simultaneously. The company’s cloud-native platform provides a secure method of authenticating users and devices without passwords by using the same secure and scalable approach – X.509 certificates – that is already universally deployed with TLS and underpins trillions of dollars in online transactions annually. The solution creates a Chain of Trust™ that includes user and device identity and a real-time snapshot of a device’s security posture, all in an immutable package that is signed by a provably secure certificate. Beyond Identity for Workforces provides “snap-in” integration with single sign-on solutions, while Beyond Identity for Customers can be integrated (via SDK/API) with web-based and native apps.
Beyond Identity technical advisory board quotes include:
“Compromised passwords are one of the top causes for data breaches in the digital world today – by far. Beyond Identity’s novel idea of the self-signed certificate – users get to decide which devices they own, and they control their keys, identities, and data – is kind of awesome.” – Dr. Taher Elgamal
“PKC is the basis for all secure communications on the Internet. And leveraging it as the foundation for advancing authentication is both gratifying and vital to the future of online security.” – Professor Dr. Martin Hellman
“What really stood out to me on Beyond Identity was their strong technical team and their purpose-built architecture born in the cloud. I see the company changing the identity and security landscape by truly eliminating passwords. They are enabling businesses large and small to adopt a security posture that’s frictionless for users, which allows for quick adoption and a better security footprint.” – Jarrod Benson
“Since its inception, Aflac has put the customer first. Today, more than 50 million people trust us to assist them in being prepared for whatever life may bring. I see similarities in Beyond Identity’s Chain of Trust innovation. Designed to improve both user convenience and security, there are no passwords to create, remember, and change; onboarding and login are effortless; and device recovery and migration are user-driven. Beyond Identity’s elegance is in the simplicity – and security – of the personal certificate authority.” – Timothy L. Callahan
About Beyond Identity
Headquartered in New York City, Beyond Identity was founded by industry legends Jim Clark and Tom Jermoluk to eliminate passwords and radically change the way the world logs in, without requiring organizations to radically change their technology stack or processes. Funded by leading investors, including Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) and New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Beyond Identity’s mission is to empower the next generation of secure digital business by replacing passwords with fundamentally secure X.509-based certificates. This patents-pending approach creates an extended Chain of Trust™ that includes user and device identity and a real-time snapshot of the device’s security posture for adaptive risk-based authentication and authorization. Beyond Identity’s cloud-native solution enables customers to increase business velocity, implement new business models, reduce operating costs, and achieve complete passwordless identity management. Visit www.beyondidentity.com for more information.
