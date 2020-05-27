SPRINGDALE, Ark., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) today published its 2019 Sustainability Report, “Grow – Deliver - Sustain” [LINK], outlining progress toward its sustainability goals and announcing key achievements in five focus areas: Food, Animal Welfare, Environment, Workplace, and Communities. The goal of Tyson Foods' sustainability initiative is to ensure the company produces safe, nutritious food for the global population and makes a positive impact on the world.
Tyson Foods’ commitments to help build a more safe, environmentally sound and sustainable food system represent a key element of the company's broader vision to raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Its strategy for sustainably feeding the world with the fastest-growing protein brands focuses on growing its business by delivering superior value to consumers and customers; delivering fuel for growth and returns through commercial, operational and financial excellence; and sustaining the company and the world for future generations.
“Our world has changed greatly as we have all faced the COVID-19 pandemic—together. Now more than ever, the one constant is for companies of our size to provide the world with good food; we at Tyson Foods hold ourselves accountable to do our part,” said Noel White, Tyson Foods’ CEO. “Our commitments are unwavering—to keep our people safe, be good stewards of animals and resources and advance sustainability to serve our customers.”
Sustainability Report At-A-Glance
The report builds on Tyson Foods’ decades of transparency in sustainability and details how the company is delivering on commitments made to create a safe workplace, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and improve the welfare of animals entrusted to its care, among other milestones. Key highlights are below:
“We publish this report because it promotes transparency in our work, because it increases collaboration, and because it makes us better,” said John R. Tyson, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tyson Foods. “It also drives accountability for all and provides context to stakeholders about the sustainability improvements we are realizing as we produce ‘good food’ for people all over the world.”
To learn more about Tyson Foods’ Sustainability efforts, read the latest Sustainability Report here.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc. is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 141,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit WWW.TYSONFOODS.COM.
