SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and cannabinoid research, announced today it has expanded its research division through the establishment of a state-of-the-art laboratory in the biotechnology industry hub of San Diego, Calif. Additionally, respected scientist Dr. Sergei Svarovsky will lead the oncology-focused research team as the Chief Scientific Officer and a founder of its subsidiary, Sapphire Biotech, Inc. (“Sapphire”).



“With our recent acquisition of Sapphire, AXIM has pivoted into becoming an exciting new oncology-focused company. We look forward to moving our talented research team into this new fully outfitted research lab and support them in continuing to make important breakthroughs in oncology,” said AXIM® Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II. “Dr. Svarovsky has already led our team to make several landmark discoveries in our research since taking on his position and he shows great potential for discovering and patenting many more industry-leading innovations.”

AXIM’s new research laboratory sits adjacent to many of the world’s largest biotechnology companies. This location as well as the density of biotechnology companies in the area grant the Company the ability to increase the rapid tempo of its research due to easy access to nearby analytical services and vital chemistry and biology equipment.

The laboratory is fully equipped for all research to be done in-house by AXIM’s research team. The available equipment allows for the integration of synthetic organic chemistry, bioconjugations, assays and molecular biology operations.

To oversee this new lab and lead Sapphire’s research and product development efforts, Dr. Sergei Svarovsky has been appointed as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Svarovsky holds a Master of Science in Physical Chemistry from Novosibirsk State University, a Doctor of Philosophy in Physical Organic Chemistry and a Master of Business Administration from West Virginia University. He has extensive experience with innovative cancer drug design and development and medical diagnostics, including developing a wide range of biological assays for existing and novel instrumentation platforms for many well-known biotech companies. As a Research Fellow at the National Institute of Health’s (NIH) National Cancer Institute, Dr. Svarovsky’s novel innovations earned him the prestigious NIH Fellow Award for Research Excellence (FARE).

“I am passionate about Sapphire’s mission to reinvent global cancer care and agree that early detection is the best way to help reduce the number of people diagnosed with advanced stages of cancer each year,” said Dr. Sergei Svarovsky, Chief Scientific Officer of Sapphire Biotech. “Sapphire’s research team is incredibly talented and I look forward to using my diverse background as a scientist, educator, and product developer to help them achieve our goals.”

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated oncology company developing diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer, proprietary small molecules drugs not only to treat cancer but also to block metastasis and developing novel antibodies for therapeutic and diagnostic uses. AXIM is also developing new cannabinoid molecules for oncological therapeutics.

Currently, Sapphire Biotech, Inc.’s diagnostic tool is being used to study the company's enzyme biomarker to detect pancreatic cancer earlier than circulating tumor cells. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com .

