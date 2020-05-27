San Francisco and Toronto, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achievers, the progressive choice for employee voice and recognition solutions that accelerates a culture of performance, today announced it has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Rewards and Recognition Solutions for 2020. The PEAK Matrix® recognizes 19 rewards and recognition service providers segmented into Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants.

The PEAK Matrix® provides a data-driven comparative assessment of service and technology providers by examining the global market and providing overall market analysis and insights into the current trends in the market.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in the rewards and recognition market,” said Jeff Cates, CEO and president at Achievers. “At Achievers, we consider the culture of an organization to be the heart of the business. We believe behaviors that get recognized get repeated. So, for us, a reward and recognition program that epitomizes the values of the business is the pillar of great culture.”

According to the report, rewards and recognition solutions continue to be a top priority for business leaders as the employee experience proves to be increasingly important for achieving business success and retaining top employees. Based on Achievers data, lack of recognition is the third most common reason employees surveyed will leave an employer. Additionally, through its relationships with hundreds of companies, millions of employees, and its extensive data set, Achievers has found that it is able to quantify how many recognitions are needed to improve engagement, customer satisfaction and retention. In fact, Achievers found that increasing recognition among employees by a factor of 2x improves engagement by five percentage points1.

This is why the market is transforming and growing at a significant pace and is seeing a rise in demand that is driven by the need to improve engagement, productivity and business outcomes. As the rewards and recognition market evolves, Achievers’ continues to lead the industry transformation.

Achievers excels by driving usage and participation rates with over 200 engagement moments per minute, a key ingredient to fostering engagement among employees. By activating employee participation, Achievers enables companies to bring an organization’s values to life and fuels a culture of performance.

Achievers is honored to be included as a Leader and is excited to continue its work to bring world-class, extensive, global and mobile-connected solutions to its customers that fuel cultures of performance and propel data-driven, measurable business results.

Learn more about the Achievers Employee Success solutions at https://www.achievers.com/what-we-offer/platform/.

About Achievers

Great culture is the ultimate driver of organizational success. Achievers’ employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization’s values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance.

Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data driven business results anywhere in the world. Integrated insights fuel smarter solutions that deliver just-in-time nudges to the entire organization and an industry-best customer success and support team guides you on every step of the journey. Visit us at www.achievers.com.

Achievers is a Blackhawk Network company and is headquartered in Toronto.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. Serving 28 countries, we reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Visit blackhawknetwork.com.

1 “2020 Engagement & Retention Report”, published by Achievers in January 2020.

