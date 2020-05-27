Up to ten finalists with an issued or pending U.S. patent will have an opportunity to showcase their invention to a live executive panel from InventHelp, Product Counsel, and NCH Corporation.



The grand prize package includes a one-on-one consultation package with the panel judges, worth more than $1,500.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entries are open for Pitch the Brands at Licensing Week Virtual , a submission-based contest developed in partnership with InventHelp for inventors that desire feedback on their product from a brand perspective. The call for submissions closes on June 5 and application information can be found at: LicensingWeekVirtual.com/PitchTheBrands.

Following Pitch the Brand’s inaugural launch at Licensing Expo 2019, up to ten chosen applicants will have their product revealed to a live online audience and panel of judges for the 2020 edition of the contest taking place on June 18 as an official part of Licensing Week Virtual. The online-only event is curated by the Global Licensing Group and trade association Licensing International, the week’s official sponsor, will take place June 15-19.

Open to U.S.-based applicants only, all finalists will have the unique opportunity to receive direction and first-hand insight on their invention from recognized licensing and consumer product executives and thought leaders from around the globe while competing for the chance to claim the grand prize of a one-on-one consultation package, worth more than $1,500.

“It has been a pleasure to continue to work alongside Anna Knight and her team at the Global Licensing Group on Pitch the Brands in support of the inventor community, and by extension, the licensing industry,” said Ronny Smith, Managing Director, InventHelp-Intromark. “Last year’s participants walked away with polished skills and insights from influential brands that they one day may be in business with. We could not be happier with the esteemed panel and we’re all looking forward to added refinement in this year’s edition of the program.”

All submissions will be reviewed by the panel, with up to ten finalists selected to advance to the “Pitch” round based off the following three criteria: the invention’s uniqueness, the brandability of the product, and the presentation and pitch of their submission video. This year’s executive-level panel of judges include:

Ronny Smith, Managing Director, InventHelp-Intromark

Robert Yusim, President, Product Counsel

Michael Miller, Director of Product Partnerships, Dance, LSP Companies, NCH Corporation

“Inventors and the creativity they bring to the consumer marketplace are a cornerstone of the global licensing industry,” said Anna Knight, Vice President, Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets. “We’re honored to announce the second edition of Pitch the Brands as the contest provides a one-of-a-kind platform for novel and experienced inventors alike to glean insight from industry executives that are otherwise incredibly difficult to present a product/brand extension idea to.”

“We are proud of be a part of Pitch the Brands at Licensing Week Virtual, the sophistication and speed at which the contest and event itself were pulled together in a digital environment is truly a testament to unwavering support the Global Licensing Group, Licensing International, and supporting brands have for our creative industry,” continued Smith.

For attendees interested in tuning into the live contest, please register for Licensing Week Virtual here: informa.com/LicensingWeekVirtual .

Additional details will be provided to all applicants selected.

