SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) (“Adamis”) announced today the publication of an article entitled “An open-label, randomized, single-dose, two-period, two-treatment crossover bioavailability study comparing 5 mg/0.5 ml of intramuscular naloxone hydrochloride to 2 mg/0.4 ml intramuscular naloxone hydrochloride autoinjector in healthy subjects“ in the peer reviewed publication “The Journal of Opioid Management.”



The article compares the pharmacokinetics of the current intramuscular (IM) doses of naloxone (2 mg dose, Evzio, Kaleo Inc) to Adamis’ investigational drug ZIMHI (5 mg dose) in healthy subjects. The 5 mg dose of naloxone significantly increased pharmacokinetic parameters including C max (maximum concentration), AUC (area under the curve), and t 1/2 (biological half-life) compared to the 2 mg IM dose . This equated to ZIMHI showing over three times the blood levels compared to the 2 mg IM dose for some parameters. The authors concluded that “These results are consistent with the study rationale that indicated that higher doses of intramuscular naloxone hydrochloride would result in higher C max and AUCs. These PK characteristics may be desirable for reversing opioid toxicity caused by the higher more potent synthetic opioids.”



Naloxone is an opioid antagonist used to treat narcotic overdoses. Naloxone works by reversing the detrimental effects of the opioid, including slowed breathing, brain dysfunction, loss of consciousness and death. Common opioids include morphine, heroin, tramadol, oxycodone, hydrocodone and fentanyl.

According to statistics published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2018, drug overdoses resulted in approximately 67,000 deaths in the United States – greater than 185 deaths per day. Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death for Americans under 50, and more powerful synthetic opioids, like fentanyl and its analogues, are responsible for the largest number of deaths from opioid overdoses. We and others believe that a higher dose naloxone is needed as a counter measure to successfully reverse opioids overdoses due to the more potent synthetic opioids.



“We have recently resubmitted our NDA to the FDA for our higher dose naloxone product ZIMHI and are hopeful for a rapid review. Of note, there have been concerns raised about increased opioid related deaths indirectly due to COVID-19. We will continue to work with the FDA and our new partner, US WorldMeds, to commercialize ZIMHI, as we believe it can make a difference in the public health response to the opioid epidemic,” said Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adamis.



About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory disease, allergy and opioid overdose. The company’s SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg and SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.15mg products were approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. On May 11th the Company announced a partnership with US WorldMeds for the commercialization of ZIMHI and SYMJEPI. The company’s subsidiary, U.S. Compounding, Inc., compounds sterile prescription drugs for human and veterinary use, and certain nonsterile drugs for use by hospitals, clinics and surgery centers throughout most of the United States.

