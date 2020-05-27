WILTON, Conn., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadenza Innovation , the award-winning lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology company, today announced that Founder and CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud was the featured speaker in virtual events by leading organizations, including the World Economic Forum, S&P Global Platts and C200. The events showcased the renowned battery expert discussing Li-ion’s instrumental role in driving the clean energy transformation in the fight against climate change.

“In just the past few months, we have experienced dramatic environmental changes as a result of curbing our fossil fuel usage – citizens in India can now see the Himalayas for the first time in decades and satellites have a clearer view of the Earth,” said Dr. Lampe-Onnerud. “The COVID-19 crisis has escalated renewable technology adoption that was already well underway. Now that we are in the midst of exiting the old energy paradigm, collectively, we have an opportunity to re-engage and do something amazing in fostering a more sustainable future.”

Details and links to Dr. Lampe-Onnerud’s virtual event participation follow:

The World Economic Forum Strategic Intelligence Briefing: “Lithium-ion Taking the Lion’s Share”

Summary: On the heels of leading discussions at the World Economic Forum’s 50th Annual Meeting , Dr. Lampe-Onnerud was invited to join Andrew Berkley, lead data scientist at the World Economic Forum, and Kristen Panerali, head of electricity industry at the World Economic Forum, to discuss the potential of Li-ion batteries and their role in the clean energy transition. Notably, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud chairs the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Energy Technologies and is the only two-time World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer winner.





Summary: Battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage is integral to the broader energy transition. Dr. Lampe-Onnerud joined Roman Kramarchuk, head of energy scenarios, policy and technology analytics at S&P Global Platts, to explore this critical topic in a virtual alternative to S&P Global Platts’ face-to-face events and forums. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud was scheduled to be a panelist alongside speakers from National Grid US and ConEdison at S&P Global Platts’ 15th Annual Northeast Power & Gas Markets Conference.





Summary: Oxford Dictionaries named “Climate Emergency” its word of the year for 2019. It’s no wonder. The 2010s were the hottest decade on record. And a recent UN Emissions Gap Report declared 2020 a “critical year for climate action.” What can we do to turn the tide? Dr. Lampe-Onnerud explored the novel Li-ion battery designs – paired with new business/financial models and partnerships – that are fostering decisive actions on a global basis to combat climate change.

Cadenza Innovation licenses a patented and UL-certified Li-ion battery technology platform to global manufacturers targeting the EV, utility/grid storage and industrial markets. With safety at the heart of its design, the company’s ‘ supercell ’ eliminates the risk of cascading thermal runaway. Importantly, the platform’s architecture provides a pathway for Li-ion-based storage systems to break through cost barriers and achieve the discharge duration desired while maintaining the fast response and high-efficiency performance characteristics that Li-ion cells deliver.

About Cadenza Innovation, Inc.

Founded in 2012 by lithium-ion battery experts with more than 125 patents, Cadenza Innovation is capitalizing on its intellectual property, field-proven operational and mass production expertise and partner network to establish itself as a leader in low cost, safe and energy dense storage solutions. Licensing its technology for immediate access, company executives have held key roles at lithium-ion battery cell, pack and system provider Boston-Power, investment firm Bridgewater Associates, consulting firm Arthur D. Little and other globally respected organizations. Cadenza Innovation is backed by funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, the states of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, Golden Seeds and private investors. Headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut, the company has advanced technology development labs at 1 Duracell Drive in Bethel, CT. For more information, visit www.cadenzainnovation.com .

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Shannon Kelley

CHEN PR for Cadenza Innovation

skelley@chenpr.com

781.672.3132

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efbe7ca4-d1a9-4d5b-bad2-7a013c49915b



