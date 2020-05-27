CALGARY, Alberta, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, millions of Western Canadians now have access to gigabit speeds in their homes with the launch of Fibre+ Gig, a new internet product from Shaw Communications Inc. that offers residential customers gigabit download speeds along with the abundance of bandwidth needed to simultaneously enable the many data-intensive applications that they’ve come to depend on.



“Customers today trust in and rely on their home technology like never before, which is why we have continued investing in growing our Fibre+ network and services — more than $20 billion over the past seven years — to bring Western Canadians the blazing fast speeds and bandwidth they need to power their connected lives,” said Paul McAleese, President, Shaw Communications. “Because of our continuous investments, homes in even the smallest communities that we serve can get the same fast Fibre+ Gig speeds that customers in Vancouver or Calgary are able to enjoy.”

Fibre+ Gig is the most broadly available plan for gigabit speeds in all of Western Canada — now available to more than 99 per cent of Shaw’s residential customers — because of the strategic and ongoing investments Shaw has made to its Fibre+ network. Shaw has offered gigabit speeds to business customers of all sizes since March 2019.

“The best connectivity experiences should not be just restricted to people living in large urban centres. Shaw’s Fibre+ Gig is a huge win for millions of people across Western Canada who have never before had access to these speeds,” Mr. McAleese said.

New internet products for all needs and budgets to complement existing tiers

In addition to rolling out the fastest speeds ever available to its customers, Shaw launched a new entry-level internet plan and a new lineup of internet tiers, giving customers a full range of choices depending on their connectivity needs:

Fibre+ Gig: With speeds of up to one gigabit-per-second (Gbps), customers can download a full high-definition movie in a matter of seconds. Fibre+ Gig is available with unlimited data for $115 monthly on a 2-year ValuePlan.



Fibre+ 750: A new service tier, with download speeds of up to 750 megabits-per-second (Mbps) and starting at $110 per month on a 2-year ValuePlan with unlimited data.



A new service tier, with download speeds of up to 750 megabits-per-second (Mbps) and starting at $110 per month on a 2-year ValuePlan with unlimited data. Basic 10: Launched in response to customers’ recent demands for more affordable plans, Basic 10 starts at $50 per month on a 2-year ValuePlan, with download speeds of up to 10 Mbps.

More information about Shaw’s new internet products can be found at shaw.ca/internet/plans.

Using Shaw’s self-connect program, existing customers can easily upgrade their in-home internet package and hardware or add new services quickly, easily and on their own terms. New customers can get access to the fastest internet speeds available without the hassle of scheduling a service appointment, needing to interact with a technician, or wait for network upgrades in their neighbourhood.

Shaw’s Fibre+ network is one of the most advanced telecommunications networks in North America. Shaw feeds fibre into every neighborhood it services, allowing customers to access incredible speeds, travelling over a 99.9 per cent fibre route, complemented by highly robust and futureproof coaxial cable.

Offering customers even more value to go along with faster speeds and unlimited data, all internet plans from Internet 150 and above come with the premium Shaw BlueCurve Gateway modem. The DOCSIS 3.1-based modem serves as the hub of the BlueCurve suite of technology that gives customers enhanced speed, coverage and control.

All Shaw Internet customers can also save on their mobile data by accessing more than 100,000 hotspots for free through Shaw Go WiFi, Canada’s largest Wi-Fi network.

