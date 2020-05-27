Admiral Markets AS announces the intention of the Supervisory Board of the company to appoint KPMG Baltics OÜ (registry code 10096082) as internal auditor from 26.06.2020.
We also announce that the Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS will recall Anna-Mari Oomer from the position of the Head of the Internal Audit Unit, expiring on 25.06.2020.
Additional information:
Kaia Gil
Head of Communication
Admiral Markets AS
+372 53 413 764
kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com
Admiral Markets
Tallinn, ESTONIA
Admiral Markets LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: