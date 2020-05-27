To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 27th of May 2020

Announcement no. 57/2020















Jyske Realkredit’s auctions for July 1st 2020 refinancing





Jyske Realkredit has completed the auctions to refinance floating rate loans.

The result of the auctions are shown below:

ISIN DK0009403560

Name Var. Jyske Realkredit 422.E.OA Cb3 ju24 RF

Reference rate Cibor 3M

Cover pool E (SDO)

Price 100.20

Interest rate spread + 0.14%

Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.





The final terms for the bonds will be updated with the interest rate spread, and will be available at jyskerealkredit.com.





Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit







Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails




