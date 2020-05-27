To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                                                                           27th of May 2020
Jyske Realkredit’s auctions for July 1st 2020 refinancing


Jyske Realkredit has completed the auctions to refinance floating rate loans.

The result of the auctions are shown below:

ISIN                                                  DK0009403560
Name                                              Var. Jyske Realkredit 422.E.OA Cb3 ju24 RF
Reference rate Cibor 3M           
Cover pool                                     E (SDO)              
Price                                                100.20
Interest rate spread                    + 0.14%              

Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.


The final terms for the bonds will be updated with the interest rate spread, and will be available at jyskerealkredit.com.

