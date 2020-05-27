SEATTLE, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) systems make use of fiber optic cables, in order to provide distributed strain sensing. The working of DAS is based on Rayleigh scattering and is used to effectively turn optic fiber into a series of virtual microphones. The oil & gas industry is one of the prominent sectors to adopt the DAS system and is used for monitoring of pipelines and wells, highways, borders, and railroads. Moreover, this system is used to monitor the efficiency of hydraulic fracturing for production flow monitoring.
The global distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market is estimated to account for US$ 624.3 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecasted period 2020-27.
Market Drivers
Border surveillance has become vital in various countries. This is owing to rising need for real-time intrusion detection and monitoring. DAS system can reliably detect a number of border threats with very few nuisance alarms. Moreover, it can work in conjunction with existing border surveillance technologies, in order to offer insightful information to security personnel for fighting trans-border crime. It has also been proven to be effective in monitoring long borders, covering up 1,500 km with single central monitoring station. Thus, these factors are expected to accelerate growth of the global distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market in the near future.
One of the major advantages offered by DAS system is the ability to function properly in harsh environment. Optic fibers can operate in high temperatures and adverse environments over large distances. As a result of this, it has been used in oil well monitoring applications wherein it offers real-time information on the state of the well, which is to be maintained. Hence, these factors are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.
Market Opportunity
Market Restraint:
Technical challenges associated with fiber cable deployment are expected to restrict growth of the global distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market during the forecast period.
Key Takeaways
Competitive Section:
Major companies involved in the global distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market are Fotech Solutions Ltd, Halliburton Co., Qintiq Group PLC, Hifi Engineering Inc., Baker Hughes, Inc., Silixa Ltd., Future Fibre Technologies Ltd., Schlumberger Limited, Omnisens SA, and Banweaver.
Key Developments:
Market Segmentation:
