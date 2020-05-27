The annual shareholders meeting (hereinafter referred to as the Meeting) of AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter referred to as the Company) took place on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 starting at 13.00 at Tallinn Art Space Gallery, on the ground floor of T1 Mall of Tallinn at Peterburi tee 2, Tallinn. As per the registration list of the meeting 7 shareholders were present at the meeting, who represented altogether 35 230 954 votes, which form 62.15% of all votes attached to the shares.

The agenda and decisions adopted at the Meeting were as follows:

1. Election of the Chairman and Secretary of the annual general meeting of shareholders

Decision adopted was as follows:

Elect Ilona Nurmela as the Chairman of the annual general meeting of the shareholders. Elect Liisa Kirss as the Secretary of the meeting.

100% of the votes were in favour of the decision.

2. Approval of the audited annual report of the Company for the financial year of 2019

Decision adopted was as follows:

Approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2019.

100% of the votes were in favour of the decision.

3. Resolution on allocation of profit

Decision adopted was as follows:

Cover the net loss for the financial year which ended 31 December 2019 in the amount of

26 981 682 euros with retained earnings of previous periods.

100% of the votes were in favour of the decisions.

4. Extending the term of office, recalling and election of the Supervisory Council members

Decisions were adopted as follows:

To prolong the term in office of Council member Emanuele Bozzone until 5 July 2023; To prolong the term in office of Council member Petri Olkinuora until 5 July 2023; To elect Oscar Crameri to the Supervisory Council of the Company from 27 May 2020 until 5 July 2023.

100% of the votes were in favour of all the decisions, each decision was passed separately.

5. Election of the auditor

Decision adopted was as follows:

Elect AS Deloitte Audit Eesti as the auditor of the Company for the financial year of 2020.

To approve the principles for remuneration of the auditor as per the agreement to be signed with the auditor. Approve the fee payable to the auditor for the audit of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year of 2020 in the amount of 58 300 euros (net of VAT).

100% of the votes were in favour of the decision.

Minutes of the annual shareholders meeting will be published on AS Pro Kapital Grupp web page www.prokapital.com not later than 1 June 2020.

