Pune, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global alopecia treatment market size is estimated to reach USD 13,454.16 million by 2027 on account of the increasing number of hair loss cases in people irrespective of gender and age. Alopecia areata is a medical condition that results in hair loss in patches for both males and females. The immune system of the body attacks the hair follicles and ultimately results in loss of hair on the scalp, eyebrows, eyelashes, and face. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Alopecia Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Route of Administration (Topical, Injectable, Oral), By Gender Type (Male, Female), By Age Group (Below 18 years, 18 - 34 Years, 35 - 49 Years, Above 50 Years), By End User (Hospitals and Physician Offices, Dermatology Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market value stood at USD 8,894.78 million in 2019 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2020 to 2027.





What are the Highlights of the Report?

A comprehensive review of the market

Factors propelling, demoting, creating opportunities for, and challenging the market

Significant industry developments, and current trends prevalent in the market

List of notable players, and the key strategies adopted by them to earn the lion’s share

Other interesting insights into the market





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/alopecia-treatment-market-102822





Market Drivers



Massive Investments on Clinicals will Augment Growth

Various factors are responsible for the alopecia treatment of market growth. These include increasing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, binge eating habits, cigarette consumption, and others that ultimately weaken the immune system. In addition to this, there is heavy investment in hair transplantation systems, and this will also add impetus to the market in the forecast period.

On the flip side, factors such as the side effects associated with this treatment procedure such as ejaculation disorders, impotency, enlargement or tenderness of breasts, and testicular pain may pose a major hindrance to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, increasing investments in research and clinical trials are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.



Regional Segmentation



The Middle East and Africa Market to Witness Remarkable Growth with Rising Medical Tourism

Asia Pacific earned a revenue of USD 3,114.14 million in 2019 and emerged dominant. This is attributed to the rising prevalence of alopecia in the region. Various studies state that the increasing population and adoption of a sedentary lifestyle will add impetus to the market in this region. This, coupled with the rising consumption of tobacco may lead to weaker immune systems and increase stress level, thereby leading to hair fall. Additionally, the aggressive regional penetration and the increasing number of hair treatment companies setting up bases will further help this region continue earning the largest alopecia treatment market share in the coming years.

On the other side, the market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years on account of the rising number of hair procedures to keep at par with the aesthetic beauty standards. This, coupled with tremendous growth potential from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, attributed to rising medical tourism will also help this market grow remarkably.



Competitive Landscape



Heavy Investments on Clinical Study will Bode Well for Players

The global market for alopecia treatment is fragmented in nature on account of the presence of many companies. Players offer a variety of alopecia product portfolios including restorative hair treatment, scalp injectables, and topical and oral treatment. Heavy investments are made on clinical research and development for innovative product launches. The industry share for this market has remained low in the past few years and is further expected to remain stagnant in the forthcoming years.



List of Alopecia Treatment Market Manufacturers include:

Follicum AB

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.,

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Fagron

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Other Players





Major Industry Developments of the Market include:

March 2020 – Clinical study of the one-time injection called RCH-01 for androgenic alopecia was announced to be successful in Japan by RepliCel Life Sciences Inc.

July 2019 – Successful Phase 2 clinical trial of ATI-501 oral was announced by Aclaris Therapeutics for patients with alopecia areata.





