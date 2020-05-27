St. Petersburg, Florida, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Asset Management, a global provider of equity and fixed income products for institutional and individual investors and an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, has promoted two executives to enhance its Small Cap Core Strategy and SMID Cap Core Strategy investment teams.

Jeffrey Reda, CFA, has been appointed Portfolio Manager on the Small Cap Core Strategy, effective May 1. Having joined Eagle in 2010, Mr. Reda has 18 years of investment experience and was previously a senior research analyst on the Core Team, covering industrials and energy.

Doug Fisher has been promoted to Portfolio Manager on the Small/Mid Cap Core Strategy, also effective May 1. Mr. Fisher has 27 years of investment experience and joined the firm in 2015. He has served as Portfolio Manager of the Micro Cap Core Strategy and as a senior research analyst for the Core Team, covering the healthcare sector.

Both Mr. Fisher and Mr. Reda report to Managing Director and Portfolio Manager Todd McCallister, Ph.D., CFA. He and Portfolio Manager Scott Renner continue their current roles on both teams.

“Jeff and Doug each have made significant contributions to the Core Team, and their promotions to portfolio manager follow Eagle’s tradition of rewarding excellence,” said Edward Rick, Head of Investments of Eagle Asset Management and Executive Vice President of Carillon Tower Advisers. “The wealth of investment experience that both bring helps us continue successfully identifying smaller companies with potential for our clients, as well as strengthen our already robust portfolio management team.”

“These well-deserved promotions showcase Eagle’s continuous efforts to curate strong portfolio management lineups, anchored in exceptional research practices. Highlighting Jeff and Doug’s many years of experience and dedication is crucial, especially given the ongoing commitment of all Eagle investment teams to generate alpha and serve client needs amid the unprecedented disruption facing global markets,” said Cooper Abbott, CFA, CAIA, CFE, President and Chairman of Carillon Tower.

Carillon Tower Advisers’ global multi-boutique model is closely aligned with its partner affiliates, which in addition to Eagle include Cougar Global Investments, ClariVest Asset Management, Scout Investments, and Reams Asset Management.

About Eagle Asset Management

Eagle Asset Management is built on the cornerstones of intelligence, experience, and conviction, driven by research and active portfolio managers. Our long-tenured investment teams manage a diverse suite of fundamental equity and fixed income strategies designed to meet the long-term goals of institutional and individual investors. Our teams have the autonomy to pursue investment decisions guided by their individual philosophies and strategies.

About Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers is a global asset management company that combines the exceptional insight and agility of individual investment teams with the strength and stability of a full-service firm. Together with our partner affiliates – ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management (a division of Scout Investments) and Scout Investments – we offer a range of investment strategies and asset classes through multiple vehicles. Our focus is on risk-adjusted returns and alpha generation. We believe this lineup of institutional-class portfolio managers can help investors meet their long-term business and financial goals. Ultimately, our structure allows affiliated investment teams to focus on what they do best: managing portfolios. Visit www.carillontower.com.

