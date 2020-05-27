NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni” or the “Company”), an international diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, is pleased to announce that it has raised US$2.97 million via the issue of convertible notes to professional and sophisticated investors in Japan with the following key terms:



Number of Convertible Notes – 29,722

Face value of each Convertible Note – US$100

Maturity Date – 15 May 2021 for 20,736 Convertible Notes and 19 May 2021 for 8,986 Convertible Notes

Interest Rate – Nil

Some or all of the Convertible Notes can be converted at the election of the Convertible Noteholder at any time prior to maturity

The number of Shares to be issued in respect of each Convertible Note will be calculated by dividing the Face Value of the Notes by the conversion price of US$1.728

Maximum number of Shares to be converted is 1,720,000

Beroni intends to utilize its placement capacity under the NSX Listing Rules to issue new Shares upon the conversion of the Convertible Notes

Funds raised from the Convertible Notes will be utilized for driving the growth of the international business and supporting the research and development programs of the Company.

Hibiki Financial Advisor Co. Ltd of Japan acted as the Lead Manager to the offer.

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com .

