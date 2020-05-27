Vilnius, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicinos Bankas UAB would like to inform you that on 26 May 2020 a shareholder of the bank Vytenis Rasutis sold 300 ordinary registered shares of Medicinos Bankas which accounted for 0.22 per cent of the authorised capital of the bank to Konstantinas Karosas. The title to the shares of Medicinos Bankas UAB passed to Mr. Karosas on the date of conclusion of the agreement, i.e. 26/05/2020.





More information: + 370 610 21 691 e-mail: media@medbank.lt