SEATTLE, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon ceramic brakes also referred to as ceramic composite brakes are a type of fixed caliper disc brakes, typically used in high-performance vehicles and supercars. In similar driving conditions, carbon-ceramic brake pads will not wear down as fast as regular brake pads, owing to their material composition. Carbon-ceramic brakes can be used in a number of industries such as automotive, rolling stock, motorcycle, aircraft, and many others. In the automotive industry, these brakes can be used in passenger vehicles, LCVs, and HCVs.
The global automotive carbon ceramic brakes market is estimated to account for US$ 778.4 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecasted period 2020-27.
Market Drivers
The demand for supercars and high-performance vehicles has increased massively in the recent past. This demand is attributed to growing urbanization and rising disposable income, especially in developed economies. Since carbon-ceramic brakes are lightweight, high-friction, and high-performance and thus, it is adopted in luxury and high-performance cars. Furthermore, rising research and development activities in the field of carbon-ceramic brakes are expected to accelerate growth of the global automotive carbon ceramic brakes market during the forecast period.
Major companies in the market are focused on research and development activities, in order to launch better automotive technologies. The consumers in the automotive industry consider automobiles status quo where they define an individual’s standard of living. Furthermore, consumers are preferring advanced comfort, technology, safety, and convenience offered by vehicles, which in turn, is encouraging manufacturers to integrate the latest technologically advanced offerings.
Market Opportunities
Key Takeaways:
Competitive Landscape:
Key players operating in the global automotive carbon ceramics market are Brembo SGL Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Fusion Brakes LLC, Surface Transforms Plc, Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Carbon Ceramics Ltd, and Rotora Inc.
Key Developments
Key players in the market are focused on product launches, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in October 2016, Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. launched 16 new parts to its Pro-ACT, performance and EURO premium ceramic brake pad lines.
Key players in the market are involved in entering into contract, in order enhance market presence. For instance, in February 2017, Surface Transforms Plc entered into contract with Aston Martin to supply carbon ceramic brakes.
Market Segmentation:
