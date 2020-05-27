Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyber Insurance - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cyber insurance can protect entities against these risks by providing a holistic approach that consists of identifying potential areas of attack, providing monetary compensation in the event of an attack, and helping businesses get back on their feet as quickly as possible.
The continued digitization of society presents more opportunities for malevolent actors to do harm to individuals, private firms, and public entities. Cyber incidents are the most important business risk globally, and businesses both large and small need to protect themselves as much as they can. Cyberattacks have the potential to cause massive monetary and reputational damage to organizations and significantly impact entire economies as well.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the cyber insurance market. It looks at market size as well as claims, contextual and economic factors, regulation, and opportunities. It provides a thorough overview of the market along with analysis of how the development of cyber insurance will impact the insurance value chain.
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhvs9g
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: