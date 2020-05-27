On 22 May 2020, AS Baltika submitted the reorganization plan approved by the creditors to the court. On 25 May 2020, one application was submitted not to approve the reorganization plan.

On 26 May 2020, Harju County Court forwarded a court ruling to AS Baltika and the company's creditors, in which it stated that is preparing to resolve the approval of AS Baltika's reorganization plan, resolved certain procedural issues and asked AS Baltika's reorganization advisor to provide additional information. The court will hold a hearing on 18 June 2020 and decide on the approval of the reorganization plan no later than 22 June 2020.





Flavio Perini

Member of Management Board, CEO