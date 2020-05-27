Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next-generation Sequencing Market By Product (Consumables, Platforms and Services), By Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Pyrosequencing, and Other Technologies), By End User, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of close to 20% to reach USD24 billion during the forecast period.



Enhancing regulatory framework for next-generation sequencing based tests for diagnostics is the key factor for the growth of the Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market during the forecast period. Moreover, advancements in next-generation sequencing coupled with reduction in the price of NGS platforms are some other major factors that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market over the coming years. However, some of the factors that might act as major impediments to the growth of the Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market includes concerns pertaining to the standards of NGS based diagnostics.



The Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market is segmented based on product, technology, end-user, application, region and company. Based on technology, the market can be segmented into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, pyrosequencing, single molecule real time sequencing and other technologies. Among them, the sequencing by synthesis (SBS) segment dominated the market until 2019 and is projected to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period due to development of new and advanced NGS platforms along with the rising demand for Illumina's systems as it uses the SBS technology.



Major players operating in the Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, BGI Group, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Hoffmann-La Roche AG, 10x Genomics, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Takara Bio and others.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market based on product, technology, end-user, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed new services, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Outlook

5.1. Market End User & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Consumables, Platforms and Services)

5.2.1.1. By Consumables (Sample preparation consumables and Other Consumables)

5.2.1.2. By Platforms (HiSeq series, MiSeq series, ION Torrent, SOLiD, Pacbio Rs II and Sequel system, Other Sequencing Platforms)

5.2.1.3. By Services (Sequencing Services and Data management services)

5.2.2. By Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Sequencing by Ligation, Pyrosequencing, Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing and Other Technologies)

5.2.3. By End User (Academic & Clinical Research Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics and Others)

5.2.4. By Application (Biomarkers & Cancer, Diagnostics, Reproductive Health, Personalized Medicine, Agriculture & Animal Research and Other Applications)

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Company (2019)

5.2.6.1. By NGS Platform



6. North America Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Outlook

6.1. Market End User & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. North America: Country Analysis



7. Europe Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Outlook

7.1. Market End User & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Outlook

8.1. Market End User & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



9. Middle East and Africa Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Outlook

9.1. Market End User & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis



10. South America Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Outlook

10.1. Market End User & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape (NGS Platform Providers)

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Illumina, Inc.

13.2.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

13.2.3. BGI Group

13.2.4. Perkinelmer

13.2.5. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

13.2.6. Qiagen N.V.

13.2.7. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

13.2.8. 10x Genomics

13.2.9. Oxford Nanopore Technologies

13.2.10. Takara Bio



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About Us & Disclaimer



