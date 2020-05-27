Company Announcement

27 May 2020

Announcement No. 15



Notice convening the NKT Annual General Meeting



NKT recommends shareholders to follow the Annual General Meeting online and not attend in person due to Covid-19.

The Annual General Meeting of NKT A/S will be held Thursday 18 June 2020 at 4.00 pm (CEST) at Comwell Conference Center Copenhagen, Center Boulevard 5, DK-2300 Copenhagen S.

Attached please find invitation and agenda with the full contents of proposals and exhibits, including overview of candidates for the Board of Directors.

Covid-19

NKT encourages its shareholders to stay informed of and adhere to recommendations by the Danish authorities concerning Covid-19. According to the recommendations, NKT recommends its shareholders not to attend physically but instead vote by postal or proxy and to follow the General Meeting via the webcast at www.nkt.com/investors

The NKT 2019 Annual Report can be found and printed at www.nkt.com/investors .

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2494 1654

Press: Pelle Fischer, External Communications Lead, Tel: +45 2223 5870

Attachments