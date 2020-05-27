Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bamboo Products Market By Species (Bambusa Vulgaris, Dendrocala Strictus, Phyllostachys Edulio, Dendrocala Giganteus, Bambusa Balcooa, Others), By Application, By End User Industry; Others, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bamboo Products Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The Global Bamboo Products Market is driven by the increasing investments for infrastructural developments and rising use of sustainable construction resources. Additionally, rising awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits of bamboo is further propelling the market growth.



The Global Bamboo Products Market is segmented based on species, application, end-user industry and region. Based on species, the market can be fragmented into Bambusa Vulgaris, Dendrocala Strictus, Phyllostachys Edulio, Dendrocala Giganteus, Bambusa Balcooa and others. The Bambusa Balcooa variety is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period on account of its widespread use in making furniture and flooring. Based on application, the market can be categorized into raw material, industrial products, furniture, shoots and others. The industrial products segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the growing applications of bamboo in the industrial segment. These applications include plywood, flooring, paper & pulp, among others. On the other hand, the bamboo shoots segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. This can be accredited to the various health benefits such as aid in digestion, spiritual healing, promote mental alertness, treatment of depression, among others offered by the bamboo shoots.



Regionally, the Global Bamboo Products Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the bamboo products market on account of several supportive government policies being implemented in the region which are promoting bamboo cultivation, thereby driving the market. For instance, in December 2017, the Indian Parliament passed a bill to declassify bamboo as a tree, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for mid- & small-scale manufacturers to manufacture processed bamboo products.



Major players operating in the Global Bamboo Products Market include Jiangxi Feiyu Industry Co. Ltd, Moso International B.V., Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Ltd, Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd, Bamboo Australia Pty Ltd., EcoPlanet Bamboo, International Fiber Corporation, Hebei Jigao Chemical Fibre, America Hoy Technology, CFF GmbH, among others.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Bamboo Products Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Bamboo Products Market based on species, application, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Bamboo Products Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Bamboo Products Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Bamboo Products Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Bamboo Products Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of bamboo product manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers/ suppliers/distributors, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Bamboo Products Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Bamboo Products Market Industry Overview

5.1. Production, By Company (2013-2018)

5.2. Demand, By Company (2013-2018)



6. Global Bamboo Products Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Species (Bambusa Vulgaris, Dendrocala Strictus, Phyllostachys Edulio, Dendrocala Giganteus, Bambusa Balcooa, Others)

6.2.2. By Application (Raw Material, Industrial Products, Furniture, Shoots, Others)

6.2.3. By End User Industry (Wood and Furniture (Timber substitute, Plywood, Mat boards, Flooring, Furniture, Handicraft, Others); Construction (Housing, Scaffolding, Others); Paper and Pulp; Textile; Medical; Agriculture (Manure, Fodder); Others (chopsticks, toothpicks))

6.2.4. By Company

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Attractive Index



7. Asia-Pacific Bamboo Products Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Pricing Analysis

7.4. China Bamboo Products Market Outlook

7.5. India Bamboo Products Market Outlook

7.6. Indonesia Bamboo Products Market Outlook

7.7. Japan Bamboo Products Market Outlook

7.8. Vietnam Bamboo Products Market Outlook

7.9. Malaysia Bamboo Products Market Outlook

7.10. Singapore Bamboo Products Market Outlook

7.11. Myanmar Bamboo Products Market Outlook



8. Europe Bamboo Products Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Pricing Analysis

8.4. United Kingdom Bamboo Products Market Outlook

8.5. France Bamboo Products Market Outlook

8.6. Germany Bamboo Products Market Outlook

8.7. Netherlands Bamboo Products Market Outlook

8.8. Turkey Bamboo Products Market Outlook



9. North America Bamboo Products Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size and Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Pricing Analysis

9.4. United States Bamboo Products Market Outlook

9.5. Mexico Bamboo Products Market Outlook

9.6. Canada Bamboo Products Market Outlook



10. South America Bamboo Products Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size and Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Pricing Analysis

10.4. Chile Bamboo Products Market Outlook

10.5. Ecuador Bamboo Products Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Bamboo Products Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size and Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Pricing Analysis

11.4. South Africa Bamboo Products Market Outlook

11.5. Nigeria Bamboo Products Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Benchmarking

14.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

14.2.1. Jiangxi Feiyu Industry Co. Ltd

14.2.2. Moso International B.V.

14.2.3. Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Ltd

14.2.4. Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd

14.2.5. Bamboo Australia Pty Ltd.

14.2.6. EcoPlanet Bamboo

14.2.7. International Fiber Corporation

14.2.8. Hebei Jigao Chemical Fibre

14.2.9. America Hoy Technology

14.2.10. CFF GmbH



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3ca2y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900