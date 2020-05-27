New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phosphates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485907/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Fertilizers market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 273.5 Thousand Metric Tons to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 316.4 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Fertilizers segment will reach a market size of 3.3 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Phosphates market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately 4.3 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Phosphates market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Acron Group; Anglo American Plc; CF Industries Holdings, Inc.; Coromandel International Limited; EuroChem Group; Fosfitalia Group; Israel Chemicals Limited; Itaf





PHOSPHATES MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity Phosphates - A Prelude Fertilizers - Most Dominating End-Use Segment for Phosphates Feed Phosphate Witnesses Rapid Growth Developing Regions Offer Immense Growth Potential China: The Largest Producer and Consumer of Phosphates World Feed Phosphate Consumption (2018) - Ranking by Region/ Country Africa - A Major Market for Phosphate Fertilizer Morocco Emerges as the Leading Exporter of Phosphates Phosphate Market Outlook Strong Fertilizer Demand to Bolster Phosphate Market Leading Phosphate-Producing Countries Major Initiatives by Players in the Phosphates Market Global Competitor Market Shares Phosphates Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Acron Group (Russia) PJSC PhosAgro (Russia) Anglo American Plc (UK) CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (USA) Coromandel International Limited (India) EcoPhos Group (Belgium) EuroChem Group (Switzerland) Fosfitalia Group (Italy) Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel) Itafos (USA) LANXESS AG (Germany) Mosaic Company, The (USA) Nutrien Ltd. (Canada) OCP Group (Morocco) Phosphate Resources Limited (Australia) Prayon S.A. (Belgium) Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Co. Ltd (China) United Phosphorus Limited (India) Wengfu Group (China) Yara International ASA (Norway)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Phosphate Fertilizers Market Exudes Immense Growth Potential Asia-Pacific and Latin America Key Markets Grains and Cereals Represent Primary Application Segment Rising Need to Increase Crop Yield: Key Growth Driver for Phosphate Fertilizers Factors Affecting Consumption of Phosphate Fertilizer Global Food Scenario: Key Facts Agricultural Produce Worldwide: An Opportunity Indicator Feed Phosphate Market Heads for Major Gains Dicalcium Phosphate Leads the Market Increasing Meat Intake Spurs Growth Opportunities for Feed Phosphates Phosphates Remain Compelling Ingredient in Poultry and Meat Products Industrialization of Pork and Poultry Sectors Propels Feed Phosphates Market Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Regions Drive Demand Food-Grade Phosphates Continue to Exhibit Robust Growth Demand from End-Use Industries Impel Food-Grade Phosphate Market Rising Application in Food & Beverage Industry Growth of Retail Sales Sector Expansion of Agriculture Industry Efforts by Leading Players North America to Lead the Global Market Numerous Benefits of Phosphates in Various Applications Drive Demand Increasing Demand for Biofuels Bodes Well for Phosphates Anti-Corrosion Coatings Propel Zinc Phosphate Market Depleting Resources of High-Grade Phosphate Prompt Players to Find New Options Market Challenges Will Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Products Impede Growth of Phosphates? Increasing Use of Phytase - A Challenging Situation Rising Costs and Limited Phosphate Reserves: Major Threats Ban on the Use of Phosphates in Detergents Ammonium Phosphates - Major Constituent of Phosphates Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America: Key Markets for DAP Phosphate Ester Finds Immense Use in Industrial Applications

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Phosphates Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Phosphates Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Phosphates Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Fertilizers (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Fertilizers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Fertilizers (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Animal Nutrition (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Animal Nutrition (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Animal Nutrition (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Phosphates Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 13: United States Phosphates Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Phosphates Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in Thousand Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 15: Phosphates Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 16: Canadian Phosphates Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Phosphates Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 18: Canadian Phosphates Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Phosphates in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Japanese Phosphates Market in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 21: Phosphates Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 22: Chinese Demand for Phosphates in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Phosphates Market Review in China in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 24: Chinese Phosphates Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Phosphates Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario: ( in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: European Phosphates Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Phosphates Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Phosphates Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: European Phosphates Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 29: Phosphates Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Phosphates Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 31: Phosphates Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 32: French Phosphates Historic Market Review in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 33: French Phosphates Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 34: Phosphates Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: German Phosphates Market in Retrospect in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 36: Phosphates Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 37: Italian Demand for Phosphates in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Phosphates Market Review in Italy in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 39: Italian Phosphates Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Phosphates in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: United Kingdom Phosphates Market in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 42: Phosphates Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 43: Spanish Phosphates Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Phosphates Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 45: Spanish Phosphates Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 46: Russian Phosphates Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Phosphates Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in Thousand Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 48: Phosphates Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 49: Rest of Europe Phosphates Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 50: Phosphates Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Rest of Europe Phosphates Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 52: Asia-Pacific Phosphates Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Phosphates Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Phosphates Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Phosphates Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Phosphates Historic Market Review in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Phosphates Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 58: Phosphates Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Australian Phosphates Market in Retrospect in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 60: Phosphates Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 61: Indian Phosphates Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Phosphates Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 63: Indian Phosphates Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 64: Phosphates Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2027 Table 65: South Korean Phosphates Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 66: Phosphates Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Phosphates in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Phosphates Market in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 69: Phosphates Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 70: Latin American Phosphates Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Metric Tons: 2020-2027 Table 71: Phosphates Market in Latin America in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Latin American Phosphates Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Latin American Demand for Phosphates in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: Phosphates Market Review in Latin America in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Phosphates Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 76: Argentinean Phosphates Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 77: Phosphates Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Argentinean Phosphates Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 79: Phosphates Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 80: Brazilian Phosphates Historic Market Review in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 81: Brazilian Phosphates Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 82: Phosphates Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Mexican Phosphates Market in Retrospect in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 84: Phosphates Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 85: Rest of Latin America Phosphates Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Phosphates Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in Thousand Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 87: Phosphates Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 88: The Middle East Phosphates Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 89: Phosphates Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Thousand Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 90: The Middle East Phosphates Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: The Middle East Phosphates Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Phosphates Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 93: The Middle East Phosphates Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Phosphates in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Iranian Phosphates Market in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 96: Phosphates Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 97: Israeli Phosphates Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 98: Phosphates Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Israeli Phosphates Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Phosphates in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Phosphates Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 102: Saudi Arabian Phosphates Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 103: Phosphates Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2027 Table 104: United Arab Emirates Phosphates Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 105: Phosphates Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 106: Phosphates Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Rest of Middle East Phosphates Market in Retrospect in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 108: Phosphates Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 109: African Phosphates Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Phosphates Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in Thousand Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 111: Phosphates Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 122

